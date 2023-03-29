COLUMBUS - The Foster (or Classroom) Grandparent program of Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings counties is currently recruiting new participants.
Eligible adults serve in public and private school classrooms and Head Start Centers across five Indiana counties (Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings).
Classroom Grandparents must be at least 55 years of age, pass a criminal history check, and meet income eligibility guidelines.
Serving with Foster Grandparents provides seniors the opportunity to share their lifetime of experiences, talents, learning, wisdom and interest in a one-on-one situation.
Foster Grandparents in southeastern Indiana operates in partnership with Thrive Alliance.
“We are always interested in recruiting new participants in the program," Marci DeBock, Foster Grandparent Director, said. "We are making a special push right now to ensure we have a full roster of classroom participants in 2023 to meet the many requests we receive from the schools.”
Anyone interested in learning more about becoming Foster Grandparent may visit www.fostergrandparensthrive.org or contact DeBock at 812-314-2769.
