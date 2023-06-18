RUSHVILLE – Though it’s been somewhat low key since its inception roughly six years ago, there’s a group of dedicated volunteers working to promote the arts in Rush County.
In 2017, the city of Rushville worked with the Indiana Arts Commission, through a grant, to develop an arts master plan and start an Arts Council.
Early in 2018, a community-wide survey was conducted on what Rushville residents were looking for in terms of art. Focus groups were conducted, and an Arts Council was appointed from participants from the panels.
The Arts Council, named, Imagine:nation, was born from this process. Goals were created to bring art infusion and cultural investment to Rush County.
Since then those involved have not only been helping to support existing events in Rushville, but also create some of their own.
Those events include an Open Mic Nights at the Farmer’s Market, an art contest during Rushfest at the 201 Building, yarn bombing, the Billy Ray Goins Golf Outing, canvas painting, a Brazilian band at the Princess Theater and county schools, labyrinth walks; and gallery openings at the Booker T. Washington Center.
Imagine:nation recently signed the lease for a second year at the Booker T. Washington Center; the space there includes a classroom for arts and crafts and a gallery upstairs.
On Friday, June 9, Imagine:nation hosted its second gallery opening with a special guest Walker County. They are a sister duo originally from Sulfur Springs, near New Castle, but have been in Nashville, Tennessee since 2014.
The sisters spoke on their journey from singing on the streets of Nashville to being signed with Warner Music Nashville. They have been playing music together since they were little girls, and have made their way to CMTs Next Women of Country. In addition, they have opened for Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam and Martina McBride, and written more than 700 songs during their time in Nashville.
Ivy and Sophie were kind enough to answer all of the questions posed and sing a few songs, including one that will be on their new album.
“Imagine:nation is looking forward to bringing more art and cultural experiences like these to Rush County,” Marci Ping, president of image;nation, said. “We are nearing 1,000 likes on our Facebook page, so go check us out and see what we have in store for you, and how you can get involved!”
For more information visit “Imagine:nation, the arts & cultural council of Rush County” on Facebook, visit their website at http://imaginenationrush.org/, or stop by the Booker T. Washington Center at 525 E. Seventh Street, Rushville.
