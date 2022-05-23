GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Council recently awarded more than $11,000 to local youth-related programs in Decatur County during its first grant cycle since being established.
The Council’s 12 student-members chose to focus on supporting youth education initiatives.
Four projects were funded, including:
• Greensburg High School’s Champions Together Program to develop collaborative projects between Special Olympics Indiana and the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
• A motivational speaker at North Decatur Elementary. Students heard encouraging words to build self-esteem and good character.
• A Literacy Improvement Program at South Decatur High School to supplement text books with magazines and novels.
• South Decatur High School also received funds to purchase equipment for a new ceramics class.
“We narrowed our focus to youth education for the grants because, as a first-year club, we wanted to get our name out in the community and show Decatur County what kind of work the council is doing and what we can continue to do in the coming years,” said YPC President Rebekah Porter. “When we decided to focus on youth education, we extended the application to teachers and administrators from all three public schools in the county. I believe that the projects that we funded will enrich the students of our community.”
The mission of the Youth Philanthropy Council is to improve the lives of Decatur County residents by leveraging the skills and passions of our youth.
The Council is currently made up of four representatives from each of our local high schools. The Council would like to recognize the work of graduating members Lydia Acra and Rebekah Porter from Greensburg; Stephanie Morford from North Decatur; and Alli Nobbe and Bradley Walling from South Decatur.
“We appreciate all our outgoing seniors have done to get the council rolling this year,” said Decatur County Community Foundation Executive Director Tami Wenning. “As members of the founding group of YPC, these students brought leadership, enthusiasm and passion to the council.”
Students who will continue on the council include Macey Smith and Chloe Wilcox from Greensburg; Hannah Allen, Carson Parmer, and Reid Messer from North Decatur; and Chase Kalli and Bridget Nobbe from South Decatur.
For more information about the Youth Philanthropy Council or the Decatur County Community Foundation, visit www.dccfound.org.
