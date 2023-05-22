RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation awarded $13,393 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving Osgood from the Frank Tarter Community Trust Fund and the Ray E. Herman & Louise (Herman) Crum Memorial Endowment Fund.
Both endowment funds were established by lifelong Osgood residents who wanted to improve the quality and enjoyment of life for the residents of Osgood and the rural community surrounding Osgood.
Eight organizations were awarded grants from the Frank Tarter Community Trust Fund and the Ray E. Herman & Louise (Herman) Crum Memorial Endowment Fund.
The Child Evangelism Fellowship received $250 to support the Jac-Cen-Del Good News Club and to purchase snacks, camp supplies, and microphones.
Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation Athletics received $2,500 for Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices for the sports complex.
The Osgood Lions Club received $2,500 to purchase a freezer, flags, tents, and assist in mowing costs.
The Osgood Lions received $2,500 to support Wreaths Across Ripley County to offset the cost of placing a wreath on every veterans grave in and around Osgood.
Osgood Public Library received $1,000 to purchase tables and chairs for story time.
Ripley County Chamber of Commerce received $500 to offset the cost of the July 4th fireworks show.
Ripley County Food Pantry received $2,500 to purchase food for people in need.
Town of Osgood received $1,642.58 to purchase bullet proof vests and security cameras to increase safety in Osgood.
Fred Crum established the Ray Herman and Louise (Herman) Crum Memorial Endowment Fund in 2002 to support the town of Osgood. Frank Tarter, in his Last Will and Testament, created the Frank Tarter Community Trust Fund in 1998. He hoped that his generosity would provide a way for the Town of Osgood to become a better place in which to live and provide enjoyment, comfort, and security to its residents.
If you are interested in learning how to make a donation to the Frank Tarter Community Trust Fund or the Ray Herman & Louise (Herman) Crum Memorial Endowment Fund, or to establish a new fund, contact the Ripley County Community Foundation by emailing office@rccfonline.org, calling 812-933-1098, visiting www.rccfonline.org, or stopping by the office at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
