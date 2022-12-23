RUSHVILLE – Rush County’s nonprofits care for the community’s needs day in and day out. Whether it’s building self-esteem in youth, connecting dogs and cats to their “furever” homes, or making sure technology and training to navigate today’s digital world are available to all – they enhance our lives.
To kick off the giving season and celebrate their good work, the Rush County Community Foundation invited founders and donors of Community Grants Funds to an open house. “Sips & Poker Chips: A Grant Giveaway Game Night” was held at the Booker T. Washington building, home to grantee, imagine:nation, the arts & cultural council of Rush County. Guests admired the new gallery and remodeled classroom and enjoyed sips and swanky treats while they played games. Each time they participated, they received a poker chip. Each time they won, they received another. Chips counted as votes with the top three organizations each receiving a small grant.
The voting was tight! In the end, imagine:nation, City of Rushville Parks Department, and Rushville Animal Shelter squeaked by.
Kristie Amos, RCCF Program Officer, contacted each organization asking them to drop by the foundation’s office. No doubt this made them a little uneasy, but those butterflies in their stomachs quickly turned to smiles when members of the Donor Engagement Committee surprised them with checks.
Kasey Hanna, director of the animal shelter, was grateful to receive the help saying it had “already been spent.”
Parks Department Program Director Kathi Jackley has been working to replace playground equipment at Laughlin Park. She noted that these funds will help purchase new chains and hardware for the swings.
Darilyn Bedel of imagine:nation wasn’t sure how the money would be used yet, but couldn’t wait to share the news with the rest of the board.
RCCF’s donors never know exactly what kind of positive difference their support of Community Grants Funds will make. But because these are permanent funds, they will keep supporting the community’s nonprofits forever.
To make a gift, visit rushcountyfoundation.org. Mail a donation or stop by the office: RCCF 117 N. Main Street, Rushville, IN 46173.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.