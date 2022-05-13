GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Community Foundation recently celebrated a successful effort to grow the Community Fund and the Ag Field of Interest by a combined $240,000.
Donors and volunteers alike met at Studebaker Studio to celebrate the success of the “Enriching Our Roots” mini-campaign that raised money to benefit these two funds.
“Thanks to an effort organized by DCCF volunteers, eight friends of the Foundation pledged $120,00 in the summer of 2021 to match new donations,” Bill Corya, DCCF Secretary-Treasurer, said. “This was used to encourage matchable donations to the Community Fund or Ag Field of Interest Fund.”
DCCF volunteers reached out to potential donors and were able to maximize the available match money.
“Six families established new funds at the Foundation as a result of this mini-campaign,” DCCF Board President Steve Freeman said. “All of those funds will benefit the community at large.”
In addition to the creation of new funds, the mini-campaign saw former residents with current ties become involved; past donors were re-connected; and many who were not familiar with the Foundation became aware of the good work the Foundation supports.
“Our mission statement ultimately inspired our efforts in this project,” Corya said. “We really focused on inspiring our community’s generosity. It’s that generosity that will leave a lasting impact.”
The funds raised will bolster the Community Fund and the Ag Field of Interest Fund. Most recently, grants from these funds have purchased cell phones for domestic violence victims; sponsored the Decatur County Youth Running Club; bought kids coupons at the Farmers’ Market; and aided 4-H and FFA projects.
“With the additional boost to those funds, we’ll continue to make big impacts in Decatur County…forever,” Tami Wenning, DCCF Executive Director, said. “Our sincere thanks to everyone who was a part of this effort, donors and volunteers alike.”
Information provided
