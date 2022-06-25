GREENSBURG – Susan and the late Dennis Wilson were named the newest members of Decatur County Community Foundation’s Stephen Decatur Society at the Foundation’s recent annual meeting.
Established in 2001, the Stephen Decatur Society represents a small fraction of the caring people in Decatur County who have gone above and beyond in their philanthropic efforts.
Susan and her late husband were honored for their volunteerism with the Decatur County Historical Society, Greensburg Meals on Wheels, Greensburg Optimist Club, Arts and Cultural Council, United Fund’s Strawberry Festival, the YMCA, Decatur County Community Foundation, and First Presbyterian Church.
The Wilsons join a distinguished list of 18 past recipients including Herb Scheidler, Bill and Marjorie Hunter, Mike Gasper, Jim and Jere’ Sturges, and David Fry, among others.
In addition to the latest Stephen Decatur inductees, the meeting highlighted two recent grant recipients.
Because the meeting was held on the St. Mary Church campus, grant stories were shared by St. Mary’s teacher Laura Domingo, who received a Thank-A-Teacher Grant for her school’s book club.
Teacher Staci Schutte then spoke about the funding she and Julie Wenning received to pave Travis’s Trail. The public trail was established in memory of Julie’s son, Travis, who succumbed to cancer while a first-grader in Mrs. Schutte’s class. The .6 mile-long trail surrounds the St. Mary’s campus, welcoming visitors to enjoy a walk through nature.
The meeting also featured Stephanie Kress, 2021 Board president, who recapped the Lilly scholarship results, new funds established, and the surprise grants that were awarded in 2021.
The Foundation’s annual meeting is held following the completion of the organization’s audit. To learn more about the Foundation, visit dccfound.org or call 812-662-6364.
Information provided
