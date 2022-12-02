RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Community Foundation has announced awards totaling $56,486 from the fall grant cycle.
Two types of funds distributed grants: Field of Interest and Community Grants Funds. Field of Interest Funds are established by donors to support specific areas of life that are meaningful to them, such as education, sports, music, or agriculture. Community Grants Funds are RCCF’s most flexible grantmaking dollars.
Awards are part of a competitive process. An all-volunteer committee stewards these unrestricted funds, making grants based on the potential to impact the largest number of Rush County residents.
Field of Interest Awards – $16,086
• The Rushville Regional Theatre helps local actors utilize their passions and find an audience in their community. They are expanding their repertoire and received $2,432.10 for a production of skits and songs from Broadway.
• Rush County Soil & Water Conservation District is an agency dedicated to helping residents conserve land, water, forests, wildlife and related natural resources. With a $1,400 grant, they will partner with other area organizations to provide a series of gardening and conservation programs to be held in local parks next year.
• Benjamin Rush Middle School Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Shantel Cartwright received four awards totaling $3,884 to lead a field trip for all eighth-graders to learn about local ag-related careers and opportunities. Their outing also included a farm-to-table dining experience. Notably, one award is the first grant from the Rush County Ag Fund. First established in 2017, the Ag Fund is almost entirely funded by gifts of grain.
• BRMS seventh-grade teacher Kate Schwertfeger received $1,691.96 to upgrade technology in her Digital Citizenship class.
• Rushville Elementary School West teacher Anna Jo Richards knows how to help her students manage their emotions and stress. She has created “Calming Corners” that children can utilize and not disturb other students. Her latest grant of $1,429.92 added color changing bubble lamps to RESW classroom Calming Corners.
• RESW Title I Teacher Kelli Koors received $1,980 to purchase benchmark leveling kits to help with reading instruction.
• Rushville Elementary School East Title I Coordinator Melissa Crowe received $2,267.53 to purchase books for Family Literacy Night.
• Rushville Consolidated High School science teacher Brooke Edwards makes science relevant and fun. With a $1,000 grant she can provide project-based STEM learning to develop skills for the real world with programming from “Project Lead the Way.”
Community Grants Awards – $40,400
• City of Rushville Fire & Rescue received $10,279.99 to purchase the Ambu Man Advanced Training Manikin. The realistic attributes of this manikin will heighten their training experience.
• Firefly Children & Family Alliance received $5,000 to purchase diapers and supplies for the From the Bottom Up Diaper Bank, providing budget relief and great benefit to local families. Packs including diapers, wipes, a children’s book, and resources for adults are available at Rush County food pantries during their operating hours.
• Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana received $12,500 to support the school-based pantries at Milroy Elementary and Rushville Consolidated High School. The need for food assistance in our community is great.
• Milroy Elementary School, with support from the Milroy Economic Development Corporation, received $12,620 to create the Milroy Community Walking Path as part of their Project Based Learning initiative. Once the path is complete, it will be open to the Milroy community, providing a wonderful new benefit to all.
Making a gift to any of the Field of Interest or Community Grants Funds makes a difference for the people, places, and programs of Rush County. A gift to RCCF is a long-term investment that impacts nearly every resident in one way or another.
You can give online at rushcountyfoundation.org or by mailing/dropping off your gift to: RCCF, 117 N. Main Street, Rushville, IN 46173.
For more information about donating stock, qualified IRA distributions or grain, contact us at info@rushcountyfoundation.org or (765) 938-1177.
