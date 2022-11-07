GREENSBURG - This Veterans Day, local veterans are invited to stop by the Decatur County Community Foundation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a token of appreciation.
For the third year in a row, the Community Foundation is offering gift cards to local veterans to thank them for their service.
The gift cards are made available thanks to the Ella Jo Briggs Veterans Field of Interest Fund. Mrs. Briggs began the fund in 2017 to support projects, activities, and services for Decatur County veterans.
“We encourage local veterans to stop by the Foundation Office for a token of appreciation,” said Tami Wenning, Executive Director of the Community Foundation. “We hope to reach as many veterans as possible.”
This year’s gift cards will be from Needler’s Fresh Market.
Veterans who receive the Foundation gift card will also be eligible for a free bag of popcorn, courtesy of Needler’s.
Veterans simply need to stop by the Foundation Office at 101 E. Main Street to pick up their gift card. They can also call ahead at 812-662-6364 for curbside delivery.
“We are very honored that Mrs. Briggs entrusted the Foundation to help her support her favorite cause forever,” said Wenning. “We hope many of Decatur County’s veterans will stop by, receive a token of thanks, and share their stories with us this coming Veterans Day.”
