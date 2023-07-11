GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Community Scholarship Foundation presented more than $130,000 in scholarships to 26 deserving seniors and graduates from North and South Decatur high schools.
The scholarships were awarded to:
Burney and Lucy Lehman Memorial Scholarship
$6,533 for each year for 4 YR. – Reid Messer – NDHS
$4,355 for each year for 4 YR – Clare Spreckelson – NDHS
$6,533 for each year for 4 YR. – Kaylee Bullington – SDHS
$4,355 for each year for 4 YR – Connor Arnett – SDHS
SPARKS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
$1,000 for each of 4 years – Charlie Kramer – NDHS
RISK-SPARKS SCHOLARSHIP
$1,000 for each of 4 years – Hagan Masters – SDHS
RUSSELL CORYA MEMORIAL AG. SCHOLARSHIP
$3,190 for 1 year – Savannah Bower – SDHS/College
ROBERT FRIEDERSDORF MEMORIAL AG SCHOLARSHIP
$2,000 for 1 year – Irene Moore – NDHS
CECILIA SPRINGMEYER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
$1,844 for 1 year – Caraline Reynolds – NDHS
$1,844 for 1 year – Ava Kroger- SDHS
SHIRK ENGLISH SCHOLARSHIP
$2,000 for 1 year – Bridget Nobbe – SDHS
JEAN A. REED MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
$2,000 for 1 year – Abigail Collins – SDHS
GEORGE HAYES MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
$2,000 for 1 year – Jack Hamilton – NDHS
ARTHUR MOOR MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
$2,000 for 1 year – Sophia Bushhorn – SDHS
$2,000 for 1 year- Samantha Storm – SDHS
NICK SPURLIN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
$1,000 for 1 year – Olivia Krieger – NDHS
DOLLARS FOR SCHOLARS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
$2,000 for 1 year – Elizabeth Flessner – SDHS
GENERAL SCHOLARSHIPS
$2,000 for 1 year – Jacob Kinker – NDHS
$2,000 for 1 year – Ethan Wood- NDHS/College
$2,000 for 1 year – Emily McNeely – NDHS
$2,000 for 1 year – Samantha Luttel- NDHS
$2,000 for 1 year – Philomena Niese- NDHS
$2,000 for 1 year – Chase Kalli – SDHS
$2,000 for 1 year – Addison Baltus – SDHS
$2,000 for 1 year – Austin Boilanger- SDHS
$2,000 for 1 year – Connor Bower- SDHS/College
These scholarships are presented to seniors and past graduates who have worked hard and excelled academically throughout their high school years.
The Decatur County Community Scholarship Foundation board hopes that, with the help of this money, these young people will be able to continue to excel as they further their education.
The Decatur County Community Scholarship Foundation was formed in 1983 when seven members of the community joined together to raise funds for scholarships for students at North and South Decatur high schools.
Scholarships of no less than $1,000 have been presented by the Foundation every year since 1984.
Donations to the Foundation may be made at any time, and the Foundation gladly accepts gifts from individuals and estates, including gifts made in honor of or in memory of those who have shown a commitment to the Foundation and the youth of Decatur County.
Information on donating can be found at www.dccsfoundation.org.
