GREENSBURG - Learn how to “Make A Difference To Someone Every Day” April 13 at the Decatur County Community Foundation’s upcoming gathering at Highpoint Events Centre.
The event is designed to grow DCCF’s Fund for Women and Girls and will feature guest speaker Deanna Day Young sharing ideas for brightening someone’s outlook every day.
“The Fund for Women and Girls started in 2004 to benefit programs affecting those demographics in Decatur County,” DCCF Executive Director Tami Wenning said. “Since then, recipients who have benefited from this fund include groups like New Directions, Decatur County Memorial Hospital’s Mammography Department, the pregnancy care center, and even a scholarship for a local woman returning to school.”
Founding committee members included Toni Collins, Sharon Crites, Sheila Doerflinger, Brenda Miller, Greta Solgere, Mary Stradley and Sharon Wickens, among others. That group of women hosted formal luncheons and other events to grow the original fund.
Fast forward 20 years and many of those same women offered input to the current planners, including Chair Emily Steele, Samantha Baldwin (The Branch); Michelle Schutte- Cathy (Delta), Jenna Green (Ameriprise-Messer/Rust/Burkert), Rachel Sullivan (Decatur County Memorial Hospital), Bridget Weber (Priority Project Resources), and Angie Wood (First Financial).
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the official welcome at 6 p.m. Deanna Day Young will speak at 6:15 p.m., and the 2022 grant recipients will be introduced at 7 p.m.
Tickets for this year’s event are $25 per person, or $125 for a table of six, and include a charcuterie box with wine samples.
Tickets can be purchased online at dccfound.org, via the Foundation’s Facebook page, or by calling the Foundation office at 812-662-6364.
The committee wishes to thank sponsors Jackson County Bank, Clearstead, Delta Faucet, Dr. Elizabeth Hagerty, Steele Digital Marketing Solutions, Ameriprise-Messer/Rust/Burkert, The Branch, Daisy’s Doggie Daycare, and First Financial Bank.
For more information about the Fund for Women and Girls or the Decatur County Community Foundation, visit dccfound.org.
