GREENSBURG — Foundations for Recovery, the men’s recovery residence at 2030 Moscow Road in Greensburg, is preparing to expand operations to a second location just a stone’s throw from their original house, which opened its doors in early 2018.
The not-for-profit labor of love pieced together by the mother and son team of locals Ginny and Matt Whipple is desperately in need of public support. With that in mind, a campaign to raise funds to purchase and outfit a local residence as a second men’s recovery residence is underway.
Facilities where men recently released from prison for drug convictions, that help them transition back into society, are few and far between. Previous articles in the Daily News have discussed the scarcity of such facilities in the southern half of the state. This puts into sharp relief the importance of newly opened facilities like Foundations for Recovery in Greensburg, and magnifies the importance of their mission and their need to maximize their ability to host men as they matriculate and rehabilitate back into meaningful lives in society.
The need is clear.
“We’ve served 33 people since we’ve opened, 22 from Decatur County. We have a waiting list of four or five. There are nine guys now at the house, and a 10th is scheduled to arrive in the next week,” Foundations’ Executive Director Matt Whipple said.
Whipple said that maximum capacity for the existing house is 10 residents with one staff member.
“We like to run it at about 80 percent, so when we get to nine or 10, it’s cramped,” he added.
Whipple has found a new home that would work well for a second residence. The new residence will feature six more beds with a senior resident to oversee, so no more paid staff will be necessary. Whipple said the location of the new home is close enough so that no major overhaul of the organization’s infrastructure will be necessary.
“You can walk easily between the two houses,” he said.
Letters are being sent to all local churches seeking financial support.
Local businesses are also being solicited, and other potential sources for the capital campaign are being explored.
“We’ve sent out about 150 letters so far, and my job now is to do follow-up calls,” Whipple said.
In the meanwhile, other day-to-day supplies are needed at the existing facility.
“When there are nine guys in a house, that’s a lot of toilet paper and cleaning to do, so we always need sanitation and personal supplies. We try to set each guy up with their own personal items, shaving cream, a razor, things like that, but what we really need right now is help scraping together the down payment for the new house,” Whipple said.
When a group of people live in close quarters, many things can happen: Arguments, disagreements, alliances, friendships, etc., and the same is true at the Foundations’ residence.
“It’s not all been smooth sailing,” said Whipple. “It’s like everything, it ebbs and flows. Things kind of come in waves, like you’d expect. This summer, we had some rough patches with some new guys coming in who upset the balance. The great thing about the guys in the house now is that they are all very interested in recovery.”
Whipple admits that not everyone who’s been through the house has remained clean. Some are back in jail, some are back out on the street using.
“But there are some guys who’ve gone through who are back out in society and really doing well,” he said. “And that makes it all worth it.”
Foundations now has their “Recovery Works” certification, which makes them a true, certified provider.
Their website, www.recoveryliveshere.org, provides ample information about the organization and offers on-line opportunities for donating.
Email foundrec@gmail.com or visit www.recoveryliveshere.org for more information about the campaign. A PayPal link for donations is available on the website.
