BATESVILLE – Three local foundations recently helped Safe Passage in continuing to provide free transportation and outreach services for domestic and sexual violence survivors and their children.
Rising Sun Regional Foundation and Vevay-Switzerland County Foundation funded a lease buyout for a SUV crossover. RSRF funded $12,500 and the Vevay-Switzerland County Foundation provided $2,500, totaling the $15,000 buyout cost. The Brookville Foundation covered the $15,000 for the other lease buyout for a similar vehicle.
Due to recent federal funding reductions, lease contracts no longer cover the two vehicles Safe Passage utilizes for outreach in the six counties the organization serves. Considering the need, the auto market at the time and excellent condition of the vehicle, purchasing the lease buyout was the best option for the nonprofit, and their current and future clients in the community. Both vehicles were purchased through local dealerships.
This Mobile Advocacy project also allows Safe Passage to reach a one-hour crisis response goal. The vehicles are accessible to on call, 24/7 staff throughout the satellite offices of the six county district. In addition, there is limited public transportation in the rural district, which can further escalate isolation, another form of domestic violence.
A dependable and free mode of transportation allows the nonprofit to better serve the community and those in need, transporting clients to shelter, hospitals, courts, job interviews or whatever it takes to help get their lifestyle on track, away from violence.
All services are free.
Established in 1997, Safe Passage is the sole support service provider in Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio, Switzerland, Franklin and Jefferson counties. The six county district covers more than 1,500 square miles.
For more information, go to www.safepassageinc.org or call 877-733-1990.
