RUSHVILLE - Rushville Consolidated High School announced the winners from the weekly drawing for the Lion’s SHARE award. The SHARE stands for Scholarship, Honor, Attendance, Relationships, and Effort. Students are nominated by teachers for positive behavior.
The four winners this week are Hayden Miller, Ashley Todd, Alex Spaeth and Alexus Erlewein.
Miller was nominated for his commitment to extracurricular activities, his tremendous appetite for academic success, his kindness to others, his respect for teachers and coaches, and he even drives his younger brother to school.
Todd was nominated for giving up her personal time to help out the office staff and for her outstanding work ethic in the classroom.
Spaeth was nominated for being a ray of sunshine on a rainy day. He held the door open for students as they entered the building during a rainstorm. Also, Alex recently took on the challenge of getting his Diesel Service Certification and he is an excellent student.
Erlewein was nominated for being helpful to other students in the classroom. Mrs. Lemmons says that Alexus supports her classmates and encourages them and pushes them to succeed daily.
