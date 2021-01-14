Four businesses partner to provide meals for first responders

BATESVILLE - Four Batesville businesses partnered to provide free meals to the City of Batesville’s first responders.
Ison’s Family Pizza, Rowland Graphics, The Garrett Group and Sharp Painting LLC donated meal vouchers for each police officer, firefighter and EMT.
The businesses provided the donation in an effort to show gratitude to the Batesville Police Department and Batesville Fire and Rescue.
“Everyone here in our department appreciates gestures like this when they come in,” Police Chief Stan Holt said. “But what we appreciate even more is having supportive businesses and citizens as we continue our mission to serve and protect the community.”
- Information provided by the City of Batesville
