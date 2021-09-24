INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has announced four Indiana communities have been awarded Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Grants totaling $939,900.
The grants will be used to empower these Indiana communities to directly fund homeowners of low-moderate income to make needed repairs on their homes.
“Congratulations to these four Hoosier communities on receiving this grant,” Crouch said. “It is important we continue to look out for all Hoosiers in our cities and towns. This funding will aid these efforts by providing necessary financial assistance to homeowners who need repairs but may have a hard time affording them.”
Communities awarded will set up a program to fund low- and moderate-income homeowners to make repairs on their homes. Eligible repairs include roof repair or replacement, ADA accessibility, heating and cooling replacement, lighting and electrical upgrades, and water heater replacement.
“Home repairs can add up quickly, and for some Hoosiers these costs could be devastating financially,” OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner said. “Through this grant, communities can provide financial assistance to these home owners and allow them to stay in their homes and raise their families in a safe environment.”
These four Hoosier communities received the following amounts:
- The City of Austin is awarded $225,000;
- The City of Connersville is awarded $250,000;
- The City of Mitchell is awarded $250,000;and
- The City of Rushville is awarded $214,900.
The State of Indiana distributes the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Developments Community Development Block Grant funds to rural communities to assist units of local government with various community projects. The Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Program is a pilot program to explore OCRAs capacity to implement a yearly granting program.
For more information, visitin.gov/ocra/cdbg/owner-occupied-rehabilitation-pilot-program.
