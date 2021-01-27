FRANKLIN COUNTY – Solar started to come to the attention of the county and the area planning commission (APC) in the late summer of 2020.
At that point, the county became concerned that a large solar project was rumored to be working in the county and the county did not have any ordinance in place. The county was concerned that this would leave the situation in turmoil and confusion if that project applied and gave the county an incentive to push to get something on the books. This led to a sense of some urgency.
Mary Rodenhuis (formerly on the APC) sent out a batch of ordinances as one of the initial steps.
After a discussion at the APC, Dave Mannix (citizen volunteer) agreed to work with counsel for the APC and the commissioners to put together a draft proposal.
It was discovered that Indiana Statute would not allow an outright ban (I.C, 36-7-2-8), leaving the county to attempt to balance reasonable regulation. Unfortunately, courts have not interpreted that statute, so it is unclear how far those restrictions could be reasonably imposed in the name of health and safety.
The informal drafting group (Mannix and the two attorneys) worked from the ordinances sent out by Mary Rodenhuis, other research, and their own experiences to draft a proposal. The draft proposal started largely from the Rush County Ordinancethat Rush County had put in place after their experiences with possible commercial wind farms, but was revised considerably to attempt to address other potential problems. No solar company had input on the proposed ordinance apart from a few comments at public meetings/hearings.
The working group presented an initial proposal to the APC and then to the commissioners at public meetings (not at public hearings yet at that stage).
That initial proposal went before an advertised public hearing of the APC in November. That proposal allowed commercial solar in A-2. I-1. and l-2.
At the November hearing, the APC proposed some minor changes and the significant change of taking out A-2, leaving only I-1 and l-2. This would require a rezoning of any ground that is not currently an I-1 or I-2 for a commercial solar project.
At their next meeting, the commissioners were uncomfortable with the ramifications of only using I-1 and I-2. While they were fine with doing something that required a rezoning, they were not comfortable with the long-term prospects of having to rezone a parcel in the middle of the country to I-1or I-2.
Unless done very carefully, that could have left those parcels open for other future development, beyond just alternate energy.
Instead they requested a new zone and defined that would basically only be for alternate energy systems in agricultural areas. That zone, called A-AES would only allow for alternate energy and basic agriculture. It would avoid the problem of inadvertently opening up agricultural areas for industrial uses (that could be allowed in a rezone to I-1 or I-2). There are no plans to actually zone any areas to AES unless someone applies for a commercial alternative energy project.
Under the current proposal, set to go before the APC, the process would include the following:
1) lf a property is already zoned I-1 or I-2 a commercial project would still require approval of a conditional use by the APC and BZA following public hearings. These approvals are not
automatic, must meet the conditions in the ordinance at a minimum and approval is still
discretionary. (The commissioners would not have to be involved in this process.)
2) If a property is zoned anything else (including A-1 or A-2), it would first have to be rezoned to A-AES, I-1, or l-2. The rezoning would go through the APC and the final approval of the commissioners. ONLY if that rezoning occurred, the project could then go through the
conditional use steps above, requiring APC and BZA hearings. (The Commissioners would be involved in the rezone, but not in the conditional use.)
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.