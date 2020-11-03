Below is a summary of Franklin County’s 2020 General Election results:

Straight Party

Republican - 4,483 votes

Deomcratic - 550 votes

Libertarian - 5 votes

President/Vice President

Trump/Pence - 9,691 votes (80.64 percent)

Biden/Harris - 2,137 votes (1.78 percent)

Jorgensen/Cohen - 169 votes (1.41 percent)

Write-In - 21 votes (0.17 percent)

Governor/Lt. Governor

Holcomb/Crouch - 8,633 votes (73.02 percent)

Meyers/Lawson - 1,690 votes (14.30 percent)

Rainwater II/Henry - 1,499 votes (12.68 percent)

Attorney General

Todd Rokita - 9,144 votes (81.18 percent)

Jonathan Weinzapfel - 2,120 votes (18.82 percent)

District 6 U.S. Representative

Greg Pence - 9,352 votes (79.22 percent)

Jeannine Lee Lake - 1,988 votes (16.84 percent)

Tom Ferkinoff - 463 votes (3.92 percent)

Write-In - 2 votes (.02 percent)

District 42 State Senator

Jean Leising - 3,860 votes (100 percent)

District 55 State Representative

Cindy Meyer Ziemke - 2,645 votes (100 percent)

District 66 State Representative

Randy Lyness - 7,424 votes (100 percent)

Judge of the Circuit Court 37th District

Clay M. Kellerman - 10,335 votes (100 percent)

County Recorder

Hollie R. Maxie - 9,958 votes (100 percent)

County Treasurer

Jolene Beneker - 9,979 votes (100 percent)

County Surveyor

Rob Seig - 8,977 votes (79.20 percent)

Glenn Bailey - 2,503 votes (21.80 percent)

District 3 County Commissioner

Tom Wilson - 10,054 votes (100 percent)

County Council At-Large

Glen R. Bischoff - 7,582 votes (32.24 percent)

Carroll Lanning - 6,830 votes (29.05 percent)

Brian Patterson - 6,281 votes (26.71 percent)

Christina Chappelow Persson - 2,822 votes (12 percent)

Brookville Town Clerk Treasurer

Gina Gillman - 634 votes (50.96 percent)

Derrike P Kolb - 610 votes (49.04 percent)

Brookville Town Council Ward 1

Brooke Leffingwell - 874 votes (70.48 percent)

Gary (Gig) Marmouze - 366 votes (29.52 percent)

Brookville Town Council Ward 3

Charles (Chuck) Campbell - 718 votes (58.66 percent)

Darrel Flaspohler - 506 votes (41.34 percent)

Brookville Town Council Ward 5

Curtis Ward - 1,000 votes (100 percent)

Batesville School Board District 3

Mike Baumer - 1,721 votes (37.42 percent)

Jeremy Raver - 1,588 votes (34.53 percent)

Eric Fledderman - 1,290 votes (28.05 percent)

Franklin County School Board District 1

Secret R. Brougher - 1,048 votes (100 percent)

Franklin County School Board District 2

Ricky L. Gill - 935 votes (51.40 percent)

Kyle S. Seibert - 620 votes (34.08 percent)

Mike Kuehn - 264 votes (14.51 percent)

Franklin County School Board District 3

Justin C. Moore - 460 votes (25.67 percent)

Randall P. Bolos - 418 votes (23.33 percent)

Phil Harsh - 409 votes (22.82 percent)

Bradley J. Hahn - 320 votes (17.86 percent)

Dustin S. Robinson - 185 votes (10.32 percent)

Franklin County School Board District 4

Grant M. Reeves - 1,568 votes (100 percent)

Union County School Board - Center Township

Matthew L. Snyder - 117 votes (100 percent)

Union County School Board - Harmony Township

Mary E. Eversole - 80 votes (62.02 percent)

Barry M. Edwards Sr. - 49 votes (37.98 percent)

Union County School Board Harrison Township

Douglas M. Gardner - 70 votes (58.82 percent)

Chance Creech - 49 votes (41.18 percent)

Retain Indiana Supreme Court - Goff

Yes - 6,854 votes (81.38 percent)

No - 1,568 votes (18.62 percent)

Retain Court of Appeals District 1 - Bailey

Yes - 6,692 votes (80.90 percent)

No - 1,580 votes (19.10 percent)

Retain Court of Appeals District 5 - Brown

Yes - 6,726 votes (82.07 percent)

No - 1,469 votes (17.93 percent)

Retain Court of Appeals District 4 - May

Yes - 6,822 votes (82.44 percent)

No - 1,453 votes (17.56 percent)

Retain Court of Appeals District 5 - Robb

Yes - 6,739 votes (81.93 percent)

No - 1,486 votes (18.07 percent)

- Information provided by Franklin County Clerk's Office 

