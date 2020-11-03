Below is a summary of Franklin County’s 2020 General Election results:
Straight Party
Republican - 4,483 votes
Deomcratic - 550 votes
Libertarian - 5 votes
President/Vice President
Trump/Pence - 9,691 votes (80.64 percent)
Biden/Harris - 2,137 votes (1.78 percent)
Jorgensen/Cohen - 169 votes (1.41 percent)
Write-In - 21 votes (0.17 percent)
Governor/Lt. Governor
Holcomb/Crouch - 8,633 votes (73.02 percent)
Meyers/Lawson - 1,690 votes (14.30 percent)
Rainwater II/Henry - 1,499 votes (12.68 percent)
Attorney General
Todd Rokita - 9,144 votes (81.18 percent)
Jonathan Weinzapfel - 2,120 votes (18.82 percent)
District 6 U.S. Representative
Greg Pence - 9,352 votes (79.22 percent)
Jeannine Lee Lake - 1,988 votes (16.84 percent)
Tom Ferkinoff - 463 votes (3.92 percent)
Write-In - 2 votes (.02 percent)
District 42 State Senator
Jean Leising - 3,860 votes (100 percent)
District 55 State Representative
Cindy Meyer Ziemke - 2,645 votes (100 percent)
District 66 State Representative
Randy Lyness - 7,424 votes (100 percent)
Judge of the Circuit Court 37th District
Clay M. Kellerman - 10,335 votes (100 percent)
County Recorder
Hollie R. Maxie - 9,958 votes (100 percent)
County Treasurer
Jolene Beneker - 9,979 votes (100 percent)
County Surveyor
Rob Seig - 8,977 votes (79.20 percent)
Glenn Bailey - 2,503 votes (21.80 percent)
District 3 County Commissioner
Tom Wilson - 10,054 votes (100 percent)
County Council At-Large
Glen R. Bischoff - 7,582 votes (32.24 percent)
Carroll Lanning - 6,830 votes (29.05 percent)
Brian Patterson - 6,281 votes (26.71 percent)
Christina Chappelow Persson - 2,822 votes (12 percent)
Brookville Town Clerk Treasurer
Gina Gillman - 634 votes (50.96 percent)
Derrike P Kolb - 610 votes (49.04 percent)
Brookville Town Council Ward 1
Brooke Leffingwell - 874 votes (70.48 percent)
Gary (Gig) Marmouze - 366 votes (29.52 percent)
Brookville Town Council Ward 3
Charles (Chuck) Campbell - 718 votes (58.66 percent)
Darrel Flaspohler - 506 votes (41.34 percent)
Brookville Town Council Ward 5
Curtis Ward - 1,000 votes (100 percent)
Batesville School Board District 3
Mike Baumer - 1,721 votes (37.42 percent)
Jeremy Raver - 1,588 votes (34.53 percent)
Eric Fledderman - 1,290 votes (28.05 percent)
Franklin County School Board District 1
Secret R. Brougher - 1,048 votes (100 percent)
Franklin County School Board District 2
Ricky L. Gill - 935 votes (51.40 percent)
Kyle S. Seibert - 620 votes (34.08 percent)
Mike Kuehn - 264 votes (14.51 percent)
Franklin County School Board District 3
Justin C. Moore - 460 votes (25.67 percent)
Randall P. Bolos - 418 votes (23.33 percent)
Phil Harsh - 409 votes (22.82 percent)
Bradley J. Hahn - 320 votes (17.86 percent)
Dustin S. Robinson - 185 votes (10.32 percent)
Franklin County School Board District 4
Grant M. Reeves - 1,568 votes (100 percent)
Union County School Board - Center Township
Matthew L. Snyder - 117 votes (100 percent)
Union County School Board - Harmony Township
Mary E. Eversole - 80 votes (62.02 percent)
Barry M. Edwards Sr. - 49 votes (37.98 percent)
Union County School Board Harrison Township
Douglas M. Gardner - 70 votes (58.82 percent)
Chance Creech - 49 votes (41.18 percent)
Retain Indiana Supreme Court - Goff
Yes - 6,854 votes (81.38 percent)
No - 1,568 votes (18.62 percent)
Retain Court of Appeals District 1 - Bailey
Yes - 6,692 votes (80.90 percent)
No - 1,580 votes (19.10 percent)
Retain Court of Appeals District 5 - Brown
Yes - 6,726 votes (82.07 percent)
No - 1,469 votes (17.93 percent)
Retain Court of Appeals District 4 - May
Yes - 6,822 votes (82.44 percent)
No - 1,453 votes (17.56 percent)
Retain Court of Appeals District 5 - Robb
Yes - 6,739 votes (81.93 percent)
No - 1,486 votes (18.07 percent)
- Information provided by Franklin County Clerk's Office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.