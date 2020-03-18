FRANKLIN COUNTY – Franklin County health officials, the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department announced March 17 that a second Franklin County citizen has received a presumptive positive test for the COVID-19 virus, commonly known as novel coronavirus, said FCSD Deputy Jason Lovins, the county’s COVID-19 public information officer.
The Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 positive cases map of counties at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/, updated daily, shows two cases in Franklin County.
This individual, in his or her 60s, along with the family are currently in quarantine in accordance with guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A presumptive positive means an individual was first tested at a regional medical facility/doctor’s office. Officials are awaiting the results of confirmatory testing conducted by the CDC.
Health officials would like to remind citizens to take precautions to minimize the possibility of exposure to the virus. Continue following preventative guidelines by washing your hands, keeping social distances from others and avoiding touching your face.
If you are concerned that you or someone in your family has been exposed to COVID-19, the CDC offers guidelines to self-monitor:
• Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for a fever of 100.5 degrees or higher.
• Watch for worsening cough.
• Stay home if possible. If not possible, avoid contact with others.
• Do not take public transportation or ride-shares.
• Avoid crowded places and limit activities in public.
• Keep your distance from others (at least 6 feet)
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop symptoms such as fever, worsening cough and difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for medical advice. For the latest information, visit www.in.gov/isdh or www.cdc.gov. Local updates can be found on the FCSD Facebook page at Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and the FCHD Facebook page at Franklin County Health Department.
Franklin County EMA director Amy Lindsey announced the activation of the Emergency Operations Center at 9 a.m. March 17. The EOC is a support measure for officials as they continue to coordinate with law enforcement and first responders with the latest information on the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.
“At this time, the EOC will be operating in limited capacity to offer emergency support and coordinate distribution of supplies to first responders,” Lindsey said.
Officials from the county health, sheriff’s and highway departments, and commissioners’ and auditor’s office meet daily with the EMA director to discuss the latest updates from the CDC and Indiana State Department of Health, as well as any new COVID-19 cases in Franklin County. For the latest information, follow the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Franklin County Health Department on Facebook.
