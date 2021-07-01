FRANKLIN – Franklin College has announced the president’s and dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
Students named to the president’s list have achieved academic distinction by earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester. The following students have been named to the president’s list (area students):
- Jill Anspaugh, a junior, is the daughter of Rodney and Judith Anspaugh of Shelbyville.
- Cooper Davis, a freshman, is the son of Mark and Cheryl Davis of Carthage.
- Dylan Harker, a senior, is the son of Brian and Cherrie Harker of Waldron.
- Lucas Hinderliter, a freshman, is the son of Chad and Mariah Hinderliter of Shelbyville.
- Brooke LeMasters, a senior, is the daughter of Matthew and Linda LeMasters of Shelbyville.
Students named to the dean’s list have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester, earning a grade point average of at least 3.5 but less than 4.0. The following students have been named to the dean’s list (area students):
- Xain Ballenger, a freshman, is the son of Kellie Pittman of Shelbyville.
- Lillian Benefiel, a junior, is the daughter of Jason and Laura Benefiel of Morristown.
- Annie Coy, a junior, is the daughter of Craig and Mandy Coy of Shelbyville.
- Henry Davidson, a senior, is the son of Josh and Mary Davidson of Zionsville.
- Nolan Davis, a junior, is the son of Jamie Davis of Shelbyville.
- Rhegan Day, a senior, is the daughter of Tim and Shannon Day, of Shelbyville.
- Allison DeWitt, a sophomore, is the daughter of Jeffery and Jill DeWitt of Shelbyville.
- Jocelyn Duncan, a sophomore, is the daughter of Julie Adkins of Wilkinson and Robert Duncan of Nineveh.
- Macie Dungan, a senior, is the daughter of Mark and Kam Dungan of Arlington.
- Morgan Fields, a senior, is the daughter of Mark and Stacy Fields, of Shelbyville.
- Dalen Williams, a sophomore, is the son of Chad and Kim Williams of Waldron.
