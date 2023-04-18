FRANKLIN, Ind. - Franklin College is offering an academic summer camp called CampGRIZ for youth entering 6th through 9th grades in the fall. The camp runs from from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16.
The theme of CampGRIZ 2023 is “Storytelling.” Campers will learn from Franklin College faculty and choose from one of five hands-on learning experiences.
• “Dinosaurs – Let’s Dig It!” – Campers will work with real fossils, learn the components of paleontology, and learn how to analyze clues to discover more about the world in which the dinosaurs lived.
• “Catapults and Trebuchets” – Campers will apply the principles of physics and engineering to help construct a working catapult.
• “Digital Photography” – Using state-of-the-art equipment, campers will apply the principles of photography to produce their own photographic masterpiece.
• “Creative Writing” – Campers will work with published authors to learn the form, structure and components of storytelling and then create a story of their own.
• “Data for Good” – Campers will discover how to use and interact with digital information to create a positive impact on the world.
Campers also will interact with Franklin College students and alumni to gain a real-world perspective on the benefits of higher education.
Campers will enjoy an opening keynote presentation by Rafael Sánchez, WRTV Channel 6 anchor/reporter and 1992 alumnus of the college.
The camp will close with a Family Fun Day with closing remarks by Lilliam Rivera, an award-winning author of young adult novels. She has authored Never Look Back, a Pura Belpré Honor winner, Dealing In Dreams, The Education of Margot Sanchez, as well as the Goldie Vance series for middle grade readers. Her latest works include a young adult science fiction novel, We Light Up the Sky and Unearthed: A Jessica Cruz Story, both named “Best Books of 2021” by Kirkus Review and School Library Journal. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, the New York Times, and Elle.
Families are invited to attend Family Fun Day. Campers’ projects will be displayed, and games and snacks will be provided. Campus tours also will be provided, and an informational session will be available regarding college payment strategies.
“CampGRIZ is committed to preparing youth for their future with the information, resources and mindset to experience the world with curiosity, understanding and self-confidence,” said Andrew Cohee, camp director. “We want more young people to experience what it is like to be on a college campus and learn about the opportunities available to them as they consider their postsecondary options. Our faculty are extremely creative educators and will make the experience fun and memorable for all our campers.”
The cost per camper is $275. Scholarships are available for eligible campers.
CampGRIZ is made possible through the Lilly Endowment Inc. Indiana Youth Programs on Campus (IYPC) initiative. IYPC is an initiative designed to help Indiana colleges and universities in their efforts to create new or expand and enhance existing high-quality, on-campus programs for Hoosier youth, ages 5 to 18. Through this initiative, the Endowment has allocated more than $28.8 million for planning grants and program implementation grants. Indiana public and private colleges and universities that have a physical campus in the state were eligible to participate.
Johnson County Community Foundation is providing support as well.
For more information and to register, visit FranklinCollege.edu/campgriz.
Questions regarding CampGRIZ should be directed to Andrew Cohee at acohee@FranklinCollege.edu or (317) 738-8861.
