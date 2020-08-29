Indiana Attorney General
Todd Rokita – Republican
Jonathan Weinzapfel – Democratic
Franklin County Commissioner, District 3
Tom Wilson – Republican
Franklin County Council Member, At Large
Glen R Bischoff – Republican
Carroll Lanning – Republican
Brian Patterson – Republican
Christina Chappelow Persson – Democratic
Franklin County Recorder
Hollie R Maxie – Republican
Franklin County Surveyor
Glenn Bailey – Democratic
Rob Seig – Republican
Franklin County Treasurer
Jolene Beneker – Republican
Indiana Governor & Lt. Governor
Eric Holcomb – Republican
Woodrow (Woody) Myers – Democratic
Donald G. Rainwater II – Libertarian
Judge of the Franklin Circuit Court, 37th Judicial Circuit, No. 2
Clay M. Kellerman – Republican
Presidential Electors for US President & VP
Brian Carroll – American Solidarity
Randall Foltynicwicz – Independent
Howie Hawkins – Green
Shawn Howard – Independent
James L Johnson Jr. – Other
Abram Loeb – Independent
Valerie McCray – Independent
Deborah Rouse – Independent
Joe Schriner – Independent
Christopher Stried – Independent
Kasey Wells – Independent
Mitchell Williams – Independent
Batesville Community School Board, District 3
Mike Baumer – Non Partisan
Eric Fledderman – Non Partisan
Jeremy P Raver – Non Partisan
Franklin County Community School Board, District 1
Secret R Brougher – Non Partisan
Franklin County Community School Board, District 2
Ricky L Gill – Non Partisan
Mike Kuehn – Non Partisan
Kyle S. Seibert – Non Partisan
Franklin County Community School Board, District 3
Randall P Bolos – Non Partisan
Bradley J Hahn – Non Partisan
Phil Harsh – Non Partisan
Justin C Moore – Non Partisan
Dustin S Robinson – Non Partisan
Franklin County Community School Board, District 4
Grant M Reeves – Non Partisan
State Representative, District 55
Cindy Meyer Ziemke – Republican
State Representative, District 68
Randy Lyness – Republican
State Senator, District 42
Jean Leising – Republican
Brookville Town Clerk-Treasurer
Gina Gillman – Democratic
Derrike P Kolb – Republican
Brookville Town Council Member, Ward 1
Brooke Leffingwell – Republican
Gary (Gig) Marmouze – Democratic
Brookville Town Council Member, Ward 3
Charles (Chuck) Campbell – Republican
Darrel Flaspohler – Democratic
Brookville Town Council Member, Ward 5
Curtis Ward – Republican
United States Representative, 6th District
Tom Ferkinhoff – Libertarian
Jeannine Lee Lake – Democratic
Greg Pence – Republican
