Indiana Attorney General

Todd Rokita – Republican

Jonathan Weinzapfel – Democratic

Franklin County Commissioner, District 3

Tom Wilson – Republican

Franklin County Council Member, At Large

Glen R Bischoff – Republican

Carroll Lanning – Republican

Brian Patterson – Republican

Christina Chappelow Persson – Democratic

Franklin County Recorder

Hollie R Maxie – Republican

Franklin County Surveyor

Glenn Bailey – Democratic

Rob Seig – Republican

Franklin County Treasurer

Jolene Beneker – Republican

Indiana Governor & Lt. Governor

Eric Holcomb – Republican

Woodrow (Woody) Myers – Democratic

Donald G. Rainwater II – Libertarian

Judge of the Franklin Circuit Court, 37th Judicial Circuit, No. 2

Clay M. Kellerman – Republican

Presidential Electors for US President & VP

Brian Carroll – American Solidarity

Randall Foltynicwicz – Independent

Howie Hawkins – Green

Shawn Howard – Independent

James L Johnson Jr. – Other

Abram Loeb – Independent

Valerie McCray – Independent

Deborah Rouse – Independent

Joe Schriner – Independent

Christopher Stried – Independent

Kasey Wells – Independent

Mitchell Williams – Independent

Batesville Community School Board, District 3

Mike Baumer – Non Partisan

Eric Fledderman – Non Partisan

Jeremy P Raver – Non Partisan

Franklin County Community School Board, District 1

Secret R Brougher – Non Partisan

Franklin County Community School Board, District 2

Ricky L Gill – Non Partisan

Mike Kuehn – Non Partisan

Kyle S. Seibert – Non Partisan

Franklin County Community School Board, District 3

Randall P Bolos – Non Partisan

Bradley J Hahn – Non Partisan

Phil Harsh – Non Partisan

Justin C Moore – Non Partisan

Dustin S Robinson – Non Partisan

Franklin County Community School Board, District 4

Grant M Reeves – Non Partisan

State Representative, District 55

Cindy Meyer Ziemke – Republican

State Representative, District 68

Randy Lyness – Republican

State Senator, District 42

Jean Leising – Republican

Brookville Town Clerk-Treasurer

Gina Gillman – Democratic

Derrike P Kolb – Republican

Brookville Town Council Member, Ward 1

Brooke Leffingwell – Republican

Gary (Gig) Marmouze – Democratic

Brookville Town Council Member, Ward 3

Charles (Chuck) Campbell – Republican

Darrel Flaspohler – Democratic

Brookville Town Council Member, Ward 5

Curtis Ward – Republican

United States Representative, 6th District

Tom Ferkinhoff – Libertarian

Jeannine Lee Lake – Democratic

Greg Pence – Republican

