BATESVILLE - Here are the Franklin Co results from Tuesday's general election.
U.S. Senator
(R) Todd Young received 65,703 votes (59.6 percent), (D) Thomas McDermott Jr. received 42,138 votes (38.2 percent) and (L) James M. Sceniak received 2490 votes (2.3 percent).
U.S. Representative, 9th District
(D) Matthew Fyffe received 1,070 votes (15.9 percent), (R) Erin Houchin received 5,479 votes (81.8 percent), and (L) Tonya L. Millis received 142 votes (2.1 percent).
Sec't of State
(R) Diego Morales received 5,218 votes (78.4 percent), (D) Destiny Wells received 1,069 votes (16 percent), and (L) Jeffrey Maurer received 361 votes (5.4 percent).
Auditor of State
(R) ZeNai Brooks received 978 votes (14.6 percent), (R) Tera Klutz received 5,452 votes (81.8 percent).
Treasurer of State
(R) Daniel Elliott received 5,544 votes (83.2 percent) and (D) Jessica McClellan received 1,112 votes (16.7 percent).
Franklin Co Council District 4
(R) Bob Evans received 1,191 votes (63.3 percent) and (D) Joe W. Gillespie Jr. received 690 votes (36.6 percent).
Brookville Twp Trustee, Franklin Co
(R) Irwin (Irv) Vonderheide received 1,213 votes (64 percent) and (D) Kathryn (Kit) Flaspohler received 655 votes (35 percent).
Laurel Twp Trustee, Franklin Co
(R) Tonja M. French received 207 votes (56 percent), (D) Bradley Spurlock received 82 votes (22 percent), and (I) Charles E. Gerrian received 80 votes (21 percent).
Posey Twp Trustee, Franklin Co
(R) Tim Hollars received 174 votes (83 percent) and (I) India Lynn Burris received 34 votes (16 percent).
Bath Twp Board, Franklin Co
(D) Roy J. Chesunt received 67 votes (47 percent), and (D) Gregory D. Rosenberger received 75 votes (52 percent).
Blooming Grove Twp Board, Franklin Co
(R) Kyle Hildebrand received 260 votes (37 percent, (R) Neil Whittington received 231 votes (33 percent) and (D) Jeffrey M. Sauerland received 198 votes (28 percent).
Brookville Twp Board, Franklin Co
(R) Roger J. Bommer received 1016 votes (32 percent), (R)Gary D. Dorrel received 1042 votes (33.6 percent), and (R) Cindy K. Hall received 1036 votes (33.4 percent).
Butler Twp Board, Franklin Co
(D) Teresa L. Fledderman received 151 votes (33 percent), (D) John V. Obermeyer received 146 votes (32 percent), and (D) Melvin A. Pulskamp received 152 votes (33 percent).
Fairfield Twp Board, Franklin Co
(D) Velda M. Clark received 53 votes (32 percent), (D) Delores Dobbs received 54 votes (33 percent), and (D) Laura Hodapp received 56 votes (34.6 percent).
Highland Twp Board, Franklin Co
(R) Michael E. Kohlsdorf received 357 votes (49 percent), (D) Stephen A. Haas received 199 votes (27 percent) and (D) Michael Hoog received 172 votes (23 percent).
Laurel Twp Board, Franklin Co
(R) L.Joe Combs received 279 votes (81 percent), and (D) Jordan A. Cox received 62 votes (18 percent).
Metamora Twp Board, Franklin Co
(R) Larry Ferman received 173 votes (44 percent), (R) Scott L. Lyle received 130 votes (33 percent), and (D) Gary R. Baker received 90 votes (20 percent).
Posey Twp Board, Franklin Co
(R) Dakota L. Hollars received 118 votes (39 percent), and (D) Annette Hunter received 76 votes (25 percent), and (R) Roger L. McQueen received 108 votes (35 percent).
Ray Twp Board, Franklin Co
(R) John L. Livers received 904 votes (62 percent) and (D) Lawrence K. Bedel received 553 votes (37.5 percent).
Springfield Twp Board, Franklin Co
(R) Jeffrey G Dorrel received 188 votes (27 percent), (R) Ervin E Roberts received 204 votes (29.7 percent), and (D) Cecil Bruns received 168 votes (24 percent).
Whitewater Twp Board, Franklin Co
(R) Larry H. Bolser received 640 votes (37 percent), (R) Rosella Goodin received 528 votes (30.8 percent), and (R) Dee Ann Harding received 544 votes (31.7 percent).
Franklin Co Community School Board At Large
Sean M Berns received 1,005 votes (7.6 percent), Joel C. Biltz received 1,512 votes (11.4 percent) and Terry L. Bryant received 1,699 votes (12.9 percent).
Uc/cc Joint School Board, Liberty Twp (Union)
Jerry Ashbrook received 55 votes (61.8 percent) and Grace Atkins received 34 votes (38.2 percent).
Uc/cc Joint School Board, Union Twp (Union)
Jessica J. (Ewing) Jones received 48 votes (47.5 percent), and Mike Murray received 53 votes (52 percent).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.