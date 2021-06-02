FRANKLIN COUNTY - All Mini 4-H girls enrolled in Franklin County Mini 4-H who have just completed first and secpnd grade are invited to participate in the 8th Annual Franklin County 4-H Fair Princess Program.
Girls who participate in the program will attend one meeting in which they will learn about community service, how to write thank you notes, and will be taught basic interview skills.
The girls will compete in the Franklin County 4-H Fair Princess Program Pageant Night at 6:30 p.m. June 27 at Franklin County High School. This is held in conjunction with the Franklin County 4-H Fair Queen Pageant.
Following the competition, a Princess and Miss Personality will be crowned. The Princess and Miss Personality will help with various activities during the 2021 Franklin County 4-H Fair, July 12 to 17.
Those interested in participating in the program should attend a meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. June 18 in the Block Building at the Franklin County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Questions can be directed to the program chairman, Molly Belmonte, at (765)-265-6375 or maschwab1992@gmail.com.
