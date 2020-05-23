With 494 youth enrolled in 4-H in Franklin County this year, holding a fair is a big undertaking under normal circumstances, let alone during this time of COVID-19 concerns.
"Last week, Purdue Extension county offices received the guidelines for holding face-to-face July events," said Angie Riffle, Franklin County extension educator – 4-H youth development. "After thoroughly considering the feasibility of meeting this list of requirements, Franklin County 4-H Association members, with guidance from the Purdue Extension Franklin County office, have decided that all 2020 Franklin County 4-H Fair events will be held virtually.
"This decision was not made lightly. There was much discussion and many factors were considered. We want our 4-H members to know that we simply could not meet the requirements presented to us with the facilities, time and volunteers that we have available. In addition, it became apparent as we examined the requirements, that any in-person event we might have facilitated would be an irresponsible risk for us to impose on our youth members and volunteers. Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our community.
"While the loss of a face-to-face event is extremely disappointing, we hope our 4-H family will stand with us with a positive attitude as we move forward with a virtual fair." There are 60 project areas that 4-H'ers can participate in. Judging for those projects, including livestock, will take place virtually, utilizing FairEntry, she said. More information and detailed instructions will be sent to members in the near future, and we will be in touch with volunteers to discuss the virtual options for specific projects."
"We will showcase our youth efforts to our community this year, and we are working very hard to ensure we celebrate the many hours of learning and work they have completed in the best way we can."
Riffle adds, "No decisions have been made regarding the (livestock) auction or the queen contest. We will be working closely with our volunteers, committee members and the 4-H association to make these decisions and prepare for the virtual fair. We appreciate everyone’s support, patience and understanding as we navigate this new platform."
