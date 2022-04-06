FRANKLIN COUNTY — Tuesday, the Indiana State Police began investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on US 52 in southeast Franklin County that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman.
The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that at approximately 11 a.m. a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by Dennis Poland, 30, was eastbound on US 52 near St. Peters Road. The vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a westbound 2022 Dodge Ram, driven by Kari Hogeback, 30, Laurel. After the vehicles made contact, Poland’s vehicle slid sideways into the path of a westbound 2013 Volvo semi driven by Joseph Barkley, 60, Frankfort, Kentucky. Barkley’s vehicle collided with the passenger side of Poland’s vehicle.
As a result of the collision, a passenger in Poland’s vehicle, Makenzie Howell, 20, sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.
Poland and Hogeback were both transported from the scene for treatment of injuries. Barkley was uninjured in the crash.
The investigation determined that speed was likely a factor in the crash.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Indiana State Police were assisted at the scene by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin County Fire and EMS, and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.
