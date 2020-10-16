FRANKLIN COUNTY - The last day for Franklin County voters to vote early is at noon on Monday, Nov. 2 in the Franklin County Clerk’s Office.
Early voting is only conducted at the Franklin County Courthouse located at 459 Main Street in Brookville.
Early voting hours are:
- October 19 - October 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- October 26 - October 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday hours are:
- October 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- October 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those interested may check what precinct they are registered to vote in and their polling location online at www.indianavoters.com.
The last day to vote an absentee ballot before the Absentee Voter Board at the courthouse is at noon on Monday, Nov. 2.
Absentee Ballot Applications are due to the Franklin County Clerk’s office by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 22.
Voters wanting to vote by having the Traveling Board come to their house, may contact the Franklin County Clerk’s office. Call 765-647-5111 ext. 3 with any questions.
Franklin County polling locations by precinct
Precincts: Brookville 2,4 and 5 - American Legion (1290 Fairfield Avenue)
Precincts: Bath and Fairfield - Bath Conservation Club (3102 Bath Road)
Precinct: Blooming Grove - Blooming Grove VFD (15025 Stone Church Road)
Precinct Highland 1 - Creekside Church (11001 Bossert Road)
Precinct: Highland 2 - Cedar Grove VFD (605 2nd Street)
Precinct: Batesville - Churchon Fire Ministries (1170 State Road 229)
Precinct: Springfield - Drewersburg VFD (8014 Springfield Road, Mt. Carmel)
Precincts: Ray 1 and 2, Salt Creek 1, Oldenburg - Holy Family Church (22154 Main Street)
Precincts: Laurel and Posey - Laurel Community Center (218 N. Clay Street)
Precincts: Metamora and Salt Creek 2 - Metamora Church of God (20146 U.S. Highway 52)
Precincts: Whitewater 1 and 2 - New Trenton VFD (5138 Depot Road)
Precinct: Butler - St. Mary’s hall (17440 St. Marys Road)
Precincts: Brookville 1 and 3 - The Schilling Center (900 Mill Street)
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.