CINCINNATI, OH — Spectrum has announced the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to areas of previously unserved Franklin County.
When construction is complete, more than 725 Franklin County residents and small businesses will have access to Spectrum services for the first time.
Spectrum’s newly constructed fiber-optic network build-out is part of the company’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes more than $1 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) RDOF auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states in the coming years.
Charter Communications also presented the Franklin County Community Foundation with a $2,500 donation to launch the Spectrum Digital Literacy Scholarship Fund in support of digital literacy training through the foundation’s outreach service to students.
“Through RDOF, Spectrum is making a multiyear investment to extend gigabit broadband networks to unserved communities across America,” said Tom Yates, Vice President, Construction FO Rural Build. “Our commitment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available in Franklin County. We are providing superior connectivity to local residents and small businesses at highly competitive prices, backed by an organization committed to craftsmanship and service.”
Broadband speeds up to 1 Gbps, plus money-saving Mobile options and 85,000 On Demand choices Spectrum offers customers a best-in-class suite of products, highlighted by Spectrum Internet plans with speeds up to 1 Gbps for both residential customers and small business clients, starting speeds of 300 Mbps and no modem fees, data caps or contracts. Spectrum Business Internet offers download speeds of 300 Mbps, 600 Mbps and 1 Gbps.
Spectrum Internet has been consecutively ranked as one of the best internet service providers by U.S. News & World Report, and also earned the highest rating among the Best Internet Service Providers for Rural Areas. Spectrum Internet also exceeded advertised download and upload speeds for all tiers measured — even during peak weeknight usage between 7 and 11 p.m. — according to the FCC’s most recent “Measuring Broadband America Fixed Broadband Report” issued in December 2021.
Franklin County Economic Development Director John Palmer said the county is a large county with very hilly terrain and low population density adding to the complexity of expanding Charter’s network to rural and unserved parts of the county. He applauds Charter for its efforts to meet the challenges it is facing through the construction process for the betterment of the county.
“As a result of Charter Communications/ Spectrum being awarded large areas of Franklin County in the FCC RDOF reverse auction, we will have improved high speed internet service for many of our citizens that had little hope of those connections,” Palmer said.
The Franklin County Commissioners welcome new broadband access to residents, which opens the door for student and business success in the county.
“We see the installation of high speed internet connections in the county to be a big advantage for our citizens,” said the County Commissioners. “This service is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for the success of our schools and business economy.”
Spectrum was also a day one participant in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which makes quality, high-speed internet service available at a low — or even at no — cost to eligible families in financial need. All Spectrum Internet plans are eligible for ACP credits.
Along with multiple broadband options, Spectrum services will also include Spectrum TV® and Spectrum Mobile™.
