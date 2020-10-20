FRANKLIN COUNTY - The voters of Franklin County are notified by the County Election Board in accordance with Indiana Code 3-20-2-2 that a General Election will be held in the county on November 3, 2020, with the polls being open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., prevailing local time.

In accordance with the list of candidates certified to me by the Indiana Election Division or this county’s Election Board, and the certificates of candidate selection filed in the office of the Circuit Court Clerk of this county, candidates for the following offices will be on the General Election ballot:

Offices to be filled by voters 

President/Vice President

United States Senator

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Superintendent of Public Instruction

United States Representative District 6

State Senator District 42

State Representative District 55

State Representative District 68

Judge of the Circuit Court 37th Judicial District No. 2

County Recorder

County Treasurer

County Surveyor

County Commissioner District 3

County Council At Large

Brookville Town Clerk-Treasurer

Brookville Town Council Ward 1

Brookville Town Council Ward 3

Brookville Town Council Ward 5

Franklin County Community School Corporation Board Member District 1

Franklin County Community School Corporation Board Member District 2

Franklin County Community School Corporation Board Member District 3

Franklin County Community School Corporation Board Member District 4

Union County/College Corner Joint School District Board Member, Center Township, (Bath Twp.)

Union County/College Corner Joint School District Board Member, Harmony Township, (Bath Twp.)

Union County/College Corner Joint School District Board Member, Harrison Township, (Bath Twp.)

Batesville Community School Corporation Board Member District 3 (Running District City of Batesville)

- Information provided by Franklin Circuit Court Clerk Neysa R. Raible

Tags

Recommended for you