Notice is hereby given that the public test of the automatic tabulating equipment and the electronic voting system unit (DRE’s) to be used for the Franklin County Election on November 3, 2020 will be conducted at the Franklin County Courthouse, 459 Main Street, Brookville, Indiana at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020.
The public test is open to representatives for political parties, candidates, the news media and the public. Indiana Election Code 3-11-13-22 and 3-11-14.5-2.
