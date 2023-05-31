RIPLEY COUNTY – Tuesday night, May 30, a Brookville woman was struck and killed while trying to remove a tree from a Ripley County roadway.
The initial investigation by Trooper Stephen Stoneking indicated that at approximately 10 p.m. two vehicles drove up on a tree blocking St. Marys Road near CR 1500 N. in northern Ripley County.
Two occupants of one vehicle, Timothy Back, 64, Brookville, and Ann Back, 53, Brookville, were standing outside of the vehicle attempting to remove the tree along with the driver of the second vehicle.
A third vehicle, a 2022 Kia passenger car being driven by Ryan Giltner, 28, Brookville, was traveling northbound on St. Marys Road when his vehicle struck the tree in the roadway.
Timothy and Ann Back were both struck in the collision.
Timothy Back and Ryan Giltner sustained minor injuries in the collision. Ann Back sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors although toxicology tests are pending.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Stephen Stoneking, with the assistance of the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team.
The Indiana State Police was also assisted by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Sunman Fire and EMS, Ripley County EMS, Ripley County Coroner’s Office, and Buckley’s Towing.
