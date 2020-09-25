FRANKLIN, RIPLEY AND RUSH COUNTIES - Franklin, Ripley and Rush Counties have announced the candidates running in the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.

Candidates are listed by county below:

Franklin County candidates

POTUS

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence - US President/Vice President - Republican

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris - US President/Vice President – Democratic

Indiana Governor

Eric Holcomb/Suzanne Crouch - Governor/Lt. Governor – Republican

Woodrow (Woody) Myer/Linda C. Lawson - Governor/Lt. Governor – Democratic

Donald G. Rainwater II/William E. Henry - Governor/Lt. Governor – Libertarian

Attorney General

Todd Rokita - Republican

Jonathan Weinzapfel - Democratic

U.S. Representative (District 6)

Greg Pence - Republican

Jeannine Lee Lake - Democratic

Tom Ferkinhoff - Libertarian

State Senate (District 42)

Jean Leising - Republican

State Representative (District 55)

Cindy Meyer Ziemke - Republican

State Representative (District 68)

Randy Lyness - Republican

County Commissioner, District 3

Tom Wilson - Republican

Franklin County Council Member, At Large

Glen R Bischoff - Republican

Carroll Lanning - Republican

Brian Patterson - Republican

Christina Chappelow Persson - Democratic

County Recorder

Hollie R Maxie - Republican

County Surveyor

Glenn Bailey - Democratic

Rob Seig - Republican

County Treasurer

Jolene Beneker - Republican

Circuit Court Judge, 37th Judicial Circuit, No. 2

Clay M. Kellerman - Republican

Batesville School Corp. Board Member, District 3

Mike Baumer

Eric Fledderman

Jeremy Raver

Franklin County Community School Board, District 1

Secret R Brougher - Non Partisan

Franklin County Community School Board, District 2

Ricky L Gill - Non Partisan

Mike Kuehn - Non Partisan

Kyle S. Seibert - Non Partisan

Franklin County Community School Board, District 3

Randall P Bolos - Non Partisan

Bradley J Hahn - Non Partisan

Phil Harsh - Non Partisan

Justin C Moore - Non Partisan

Dustin S Robinson - Non Partisan

Franklin County Community School Board, District 4

Grant M Reeves - Non Partisan

Brookville Town Clerk-Treasurer

Gina Gillman - Democratic

Derrike P Kolb - Republican

Brookville Town Council Member, Ward 1

Brooke Leffingwell - Republican

Gary (Gig) Marmouze - Democratic

Brookville Town Council Member, Ward 3

Charles (Chuck) Campbell - Republican

Darrel Flaspohler - Democratic

Brookville Town Council Member, Ward 5

Curtis Ward - Republican

Ripley County candidates

POTUS

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence - US President/Vice President - Republican

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris - US President/Vice President – Democratic

Indiana Governor

Eric Holcomb/Suzanne Crouch - Governor/Lt. Governor – Republican

Woodrow (Woody) Myer/Linda C. Lawson - Governor/Lt. Governor – Democratic

Donald G. Rainwater II/William E. Henry - Governor/Lt. Governor – Libertarian

Attorney General

Todd Rokita - Republican

Jonathan Weinzapfel - Democratic

U.S. Representative (District 6)

Greg Pence - Republican

Jeannine Lee Lake - Democratic

Tom Ferkinhoff - Libertarian

State Senate (District 42)

Jean Leising - Republican

State Representative (District 55)

Cindy Meyer Ziemke - Republican

State Representative (District 67)

Randy Frye - Republican

Circuit Court Judge, 80th Judicial Circuit

Ryan J. King - Republican

Superior Court Judge

Jeff Sharp - Republican

Circuit Court Clerk

Ginger J. Bradford - Republican

County Recorder

Mary Ann McCoy - Republican

County Treasurer

Lisa Vestal - Republican

County Coroner

Jason Bailey- Republican

County Commissioner (District 2)

Chris Schmaltz - Republican

County Commissioner (District 3)

James (Kendall) Hankins - Republican

Ripley County Council, At Large (Vote for three)

Katie Bailey - Republican

Andrew Decker - Republican

Peggy A. Ehlers - Republican

Cordelle Feuston - Democratic

Paula J. Rasnick - Independent

Holton Town Clerk

Angela (Angi) Farrell - Republican

Holton Town Council, At Large (Vote for three)

Paul Hughes - Republican

Phyllis (Swinney) Nighbert - Republican

Andrew J. Stratton - Republican

Osgood Clerk Treasurer

Tamara (Tammy) Wilhoit - Republican

Osgood Town Council, At Large

Christopher L. Kuhn - Republican

Versailles Town Council, At Large

Mike Daugherty - Republican

Versailles Town Council, At Large

Roxanne M. Meyer - Republican

Batesville School Corp. Board Member, District 3

Mike Baumer

Eric Fledderman

Jeremy Raver

Sunman-Dearborn School Corp. Board Member, District 2

Robert S. Davis

Sunman-Dearborn School Corp. Board Member, District 3

Sara Hylton

Sunman-Dearborn School Corp. Board Member, District 7

James D. Graf

Jac-Cen-Del School Corp. Board Member, At Large

Cynthia (Cindy) Allen

Johnny Budd

Jay Gayheart

Travis Neal

Nancy Redelman

Jac-Cen-Del School Corp. Board Member, Town of Osgood

Debbie Roberts

Milan School Corp. Board Member, At Large

Doug Norman

Milan School Corp. Board Member, Town of Milan

Edward (Ted) Amberger

South Ripley School Corp. Board Member, District 3

Randel S. McIntosh

Amy L. Miller

South Ripley School Corp. Board Member, District 6

Carol L. Holzer

South Ripley School Corp. Board Member, District 7

Jeffrey Cornett

Shelba Wiley

Rush County Candidates 

POTUS

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence - US President/Vice President - Republican

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris - US President/Vice President – Democratic

Indiana Governor 

Eric Holcomb/Suzanne Crouch - Governor/Lt. Governor – Republican

Woodrow (Woody) Myer/Linda C. Lawson - Governor/Lt. Governor – Democratic

Donald G. Rainwater II/William E. Henry - Governor/Lt. Governor – Libertarian

Attorney General 

Todd Rokita - Republican

Jonathan Weinzapfel - Democratic

State Senate (District 42) 

Jean Leising - Republican

U.S. Representative (District 6)

Greg Pence - Republican

Jeannine Lee Lake - Democratic

Tom Ferkinhoff - Libertarian

State Representative (District 54)

Thomas E (Tom) Saunders - Republican (Will be on Rushville 1, 2, 3, & 8, Ripley 9 & 10, Posey, Jackson & Center Township ballots)

State Representative (District 55) 

Cindy Meyer Ziemke - Republican (Will be on Rushville 7, Walker, Orange, Anderson, Washington, Union, Noble & Richland Township ballots)

Judge of the Superior Court

Brian D Hill - Republican 

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Angie Buckley - Republican 

County Auditor

Tammy A Justice - Republican

County Treasurer

Jodi Harr - Republican 

County Coroner

Brenda J. McMahan - Republican

County Surveyor

Marvin L Rees - Republican 

County Commissioner, Middle District

Ron Jarman - Republican 

County Commissioner, Southern District

Mark Bacon - Republican 

County Council, At Large (Vote for  three)

Dennis Corn - Republican

Kyle Gardner - Republican

Charlie Smith - Republican

Rush Co. School Board, District 4

Tammy J Jackman - Non-Partisan 

Rush Co. School Board, District 6 

Steve R Sickbert - Non-Partisan

Rush Co. School Board, District 7

Ronald L Lienemann- Non-Partisan 

Chas A Beard Memorial School Board, Greensboro

Melisa J Toth- Non-Partisan

Chas A Beard Memorial School Board, Ripley 

Graham Trotter Richardson - Non-Partisan 

Chas A Beard Memorial School Board, Wayne (Vote for 2)

Gerald W Leonard - Non-Partisan

John E Swartz - Non-Partisan 

