FRANKLIN, RIPLEY AND RUSH COUNTIES - Franklin, Ripley and Rush Counties have announced the candidates running in the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.
Candidates are listed by county below:
Franklin County candidates
POTUS
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence - US President/Vice President - Republican
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris - US President/Vice President – Democratic
Indiana Governor
Eric Holcomb/Suzanne Crouch - Governor/Lt. Governor – Republican
Woodrow (Woody) Myer/Linda C. Lawson - Governor/Lt. Governor – Democratic
Donald G. Rainwater II/William E. Henry - Governor/Lt. Governor – Libertarian
Attorney General
Todd Rokita - Republican
Jonathan Weinzapfel - Democratic
U.S. Representative (District 6)
Greg Pence - Republican
Jeannine Lee Lake - Democratic
Tom Ferkinhoff - Libertarian
State Senate (District 42)
Jean Leising - Republican
State Representative (District 55)
Cindy Meyer Ziemke - Republican
State Representative (District 68)
Randy Lyness - Republican
County Commissioner, District 3
Tom Wilson - Republican
Franklin County Council Member, At Large
Glen R Bischoff - Republican
Carroll Lanning - Republican
Brian Patterson - Republican
Christina Chappelow Persson - Democratic
County Recorder
Hollie R Maxie - Republican
County Surveyor
Glenn Bailey - Democratic
Rob Seig - Republican
County Treasurer
Jolene Beneker - Republican
Circuit Court Judge, 37th Judicial Circuit, No. 2
Clay M. Kellerman - Republican
Batesville School Corp. Board Member, District 3
Mike Baumer
Eric Fledderman
Jeremy Raver
Franklin County Community School Board, District 1
Secret R Brougher - Non Partisan
Franklin County Community School Board, District 2
Ricky L Gill - Non Partisan
Mike Kuehn - Non Partisan
Kyle S. Seibert - Non Partisan
Franklin County Community School Board, District 3
Randall P Bolos - Non Partisan
Bradley J Hahn - Non Partisan
Phil Harsh - Non Partisan
Justin C Moore - Non Partisan
Dustin S Robinson - Non Partisan
Franklin County Community School Board, District 4
Grant M Reeves - Non Partisan
Brookville Town Clerk-Treasurer
Gina Gillman - Democratic
Derrike P Kolb - Republican
Brookville Town Council Member, Ward 1
Brooke Leffingwell - Republican
Gary (Gig) Marmouze - Democratic
Brookville Town Council Member, Ward 3
Charles (Chuck) Campbell - Republican
Darrel Flaspohler - Democratic
Brookville Town Council Member, Ward 5
Curtis Ward - Republican
Ripley County candidates
POTUS
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence - US President/Vice President - Republican
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris - US President/Vice President – Democratic
Indiana Governor
Eric Holcomb/Suzanne Crouch - Governor/Lt. Governor – Republican
Woodrow (Woody) Myer/Linda C. Lawson - Governor/Lt. Governor – Democratic
Donald G. Rainwater II/William E. Henry - Governor/Lt. Governor – Libertarian
Attorney General
Todd Rokita - Republican
Jonathan Weinzapfel - Democratic
U.S. Representative (District 6)
Greg Pence - Republican
Jeannine Lee Lake - Democratic
Tom Ferkinhoff - Libertarian
State Senate (District 42)
Jean Leising - Republican
State Representative (District 55)
Cindy Meyer Ziemke - Republican
State Representative (District 67)
Randy Frye - Republican
Circuit Court Judge, 80th Judicial Circuit
Ryan J. King - Republican
Superior Court Judge
Jeff Sharp - Republican
Circuit Court Clerk
Ginger J. Bradford - Republican
County Recorder
Mary Ann McCoy - Republican
County Treasurer
Lisa Vestal - Republican
County Coroner
Jason Bailey- Republican
County Commissioner (District 2)
Chris Schmaltz - Republican
County Commissioner (District 3)
James (Kendall) Hankins - Republican
Ripley County Council, At Large (Vote for three)
Katie Bailey - Republican
Andrew Decker - Republican
Peggy A. Ehlers - Republican
Cordelle Feuston - Democratic
Paula J. Rasnick - Independent
Holton Town Clerk
Angela (Angi) Farrell - Republican
Holton Town Council, At Large (Vote for three)
Paul Hughes - Republican
Phyllis (Swinney) Nighbert - Republican
Andrew J. Stratton - Republican
Osgood Clerk Treasurer
Tamara (Tammy) Wilhoit - Republican
Osgood Town Council, At Large
Christopher L. Kuhn - Republican
Versailles Town Council, At Large
Mike Daugherty - Republican
Versailles Town Council, At Large
Roxanne M. Meyer - Republican
Batesville School Corp. Board Member, District 3
Mike Baumer
Eric Fledderman
Jeremy Raver
Sunman-Dearborn School Corp. Board Member, District 2
Robert S. Davis
Sunman-Dearborn School Corp. Board Member, District 3
Sara Hylton
Sunman-Dearborn School Corp. Board Member, District 7
James D. Graf
Jac-Cen-Del School Corp. Board Member, At Large
Cynthia (Cindy) Allen
Johnny Budd
Jay Gayheart
Travis Neal
Nancy Redelman
Jac-Cen-Del School Corp. Board Member, Town of Osgood
Debbie Roberts
Milan School Corp. Board Member, At Large
Doug Norman
Milan School Corp. Board Member, Town of Milan
Edward (Ted) Amberger
South Ripley School Corp. Board Member, District 3
Randel S. McIntosh
Amy L. Miller
South Ripley School Corp. Board Member, District 6
Carol L. Holzer
South Ripley School Corp. Board Member, District 7
Jeffrey Cornett
Shelba Wiley
Rush County Candidates
POTUS
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence - US President/Vice President - Republican
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris - US President/Vice President – Democratic
Indiana Governor
Eric Holcomb/Suzanne Crouch - Governor/Lt. Governor – Republican
Woodrow (Woody) Myer/Linda C. Lawson - Governor/Lt. Governor – Democratic
Donald G. Rainwater II/William E. Henry - Governor/Lt. Governor – Libertarian
Attorney General
Todd Rokita - Republican
Jonathan Weinzapfel - Democratic
State Senate (District 42)
Jean Leising - Republican
U.S. Representative (District 6)
Greg Pence - Republican
Jeannine Lee Lake - Democratic
Tom Ferkinhoff - Libertarian
State Representative (District 54)
Thomas E (Tom) Saunders - Republican (Will be on Rushville 1, 2, 3, & 8, Ripley 9 & 10, Posey, Jackson & Center Township ballots)
State Representative (District 55)
Cindy Meyer Ziemke - Republican (Will be on Rushville 7, Walker, Orange, Anderson, Washington, Union, Noble & Richland Township ballots)
Judge of the Superior Court
Brian D Hill - Republican
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Angie Buckley - Republican
County Auditor
Tammy A Justice - Republican
County Treasurer
Jodi Harr - Republican
County Coroner
Brenda J. McMahan - Republican
County Surveyor
Marvin L Rees - Republican
County Commissioner, Middle District
Ron Jarman - Republican
County Commissioner, Southern District
Mark Bacon - Republican
County Council, At Large (Vote for three)
Dennis Corn - Republican
Kyle Gardner - Republican
Charlie Smith - Republican
Rush Co. School Board, District 4
Tammy J Jackman - Non-Partisan
Rush Co. School Board, District 6
Steve R Sickbert - Non-Partisan
Rush Co. School Board, District 7
Ronald L Lienemann- Non-Partisan
Chas A Beard Memorial School Board, Greensboro
Melisa J Toth- Non-Partisan
Chas A Beard Memorial School Board, Ripley
Graham Trotter Richardson - Non-Partisan
Chas A Beard Memorial School Board, Wayne (Vote for 2)
Gerald W Leonard - Non-Partisan
John E Swartz - Non-Partisan
