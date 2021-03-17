Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.