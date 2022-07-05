GREENSBURG - As it has for several years, the Daily News, with the support of local businesses, will soon provide area students with free backpacks full of school supplies.
Parents interested in a backpack must preregister by visiting www.greensburgdailynews.com and clicking on the light blue 2022 BACKPACK GIVEAWAY icon located along the right side of our homepage.
Backpacks full of school supplies will be available for pick-up from the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street, Greensburg, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 25 to Friday, July 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.