Free blood pressure monitoring program at local 'Y'

GREENSBURG – Local residents have the opportunity to monitor their health through a free program at the Decatur County Family YMCA.
The local YMCA is hosting their Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at their 1 YMCA Way facility in Greensburg.
The event has been recurring yearly at the YMCA since 2016.
The program offers personalized support as participants develop the habit of monitoring their blood pressure. Research shows the simple process of checking and recording one’s blood pressure at least twice a month throughout the course of four months can help lower one’s blood pressure.
According to DCFY Wellness Coordinator Dawn Ernstes, participants will take and record their blood pressure at least two times per month, attend two consultations a month with a healthy heart ambassador, and attend monthly nutrition education seminars.
Ernstes said participants will monitor their blood pressure at home with their own device, and if they do not have one, they can be purchased at DCFY for $30.
During their Tuesday meetings, the wellness coordinator said participants will bring their own blood pressure monitoring sheets reporting their results. They will also have their blood pressure taken during those meetings.
“We have great results when we get people in the door to participate,” Ernstes said. “We have had 94 people go through the program so far, and of those people, 85 percent saw changes in their blood pressure and around half saw changes in the systolic and diastolic numbers.”
DCFY calls it a small investment that produces big results. Through the program, participants may learn to better manage their blood pressure over time, increase their awareness of triggers that elevate blood pressure, improve their knowledge of heart-healthy eating habits, and enrich communication with their healthcare provider by sharing self-monitoring results.
The importance of this event shouldn’t be ignored.
According to Ernstes, one in three American adults has high blood pressure.
“Only about half of people with high blood pressure have it under control,” Ernstes said. “That’s why high blood pressure is called the silent killer, because it doesn’t have any symptoms.”
Ernstes said not only do they want people to monitor their blood pressure, they want them to monitor what might be triggering it. She also said it will give participants the opportunity to talk with someone about their health free of charge.
Those interested in participating must be at least 18 years old, be diagnosed with high blood pressure, not have experienced a cardiac event within the last year, not have an atrial fibrillation or other arrhythmias, and not be at risk for lymphedema.
A YMCA membership is not required to participate in the program.
For more information, DCFY can be reached at 812-663-9622.
