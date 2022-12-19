GREENSBURG – As the winter season approaches and the temperatures begin to drop, you can be prepared to give your outside cats a warm shelter.
After speaking with members of the Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter, Daily News General Manager Natalie Acra felt a need for outside cat shelters in the community and decided to make “catty shacks” to assist animals in need this winter. Together with the help of her daughter Kate Acra, they began carving out the catty shacks.
The catty shacks are made from thick styrofoam coolers that provide insulation with a bed of straw at the bottom. The coolers were generously donated by Decatur County Memorial Hospital, S&G Farms Stewart Select Angus and Sheri Slaven.
Shelters will be available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Daily News office and are limited to one per person. If you are in need of a catty shack, they are available now on a first come, first serve basis or by calling (812) 651-0884.
