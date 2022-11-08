GREENSBURG – Tree City Firearms Academy’s John Berkemeier is offering the NRA Basic Pistol Class in remembrance of Christopher Beagle, who passed away in October after a long fight with frontotemporal dementia.
Beagle was an avid firearms enthusiast, hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman, and all-around good guy, and his family wishes the extra funding donated to the Beagles to be used for something Chris would have enjoyed.
The NRA Classic Pistol Class is scheduled for Saturday, November 12, at the Westmill Building, 408 W. Mill Street, and registration is free.
The idea and program came about in a way just about anyone who lives in a small town would understand.
“She actually does my mother’s hair,” Berkemeier said about Suzie Beagle, Chris Beagle’s widow.
“I was trying to find something that Chris really liked, so I looked John up in Facebook and thought ‘I think I do his mom’s hair!” Beagle said.
Frontotemporal dementia is an umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain generally associated with personality, behavior and language.
With FTD, portions of these lobes shrink (atrophy). Signs and symptoms vary, depending on which part of the brain is affected. Some people with frontotemporal dementia have dramatic changes in their personalities and become socially inappropriate, impulsive or emotionally indifferent, while others lose the ability to use language properly.
Frontotemporal dementia can be misdiagnosed as a psychiatric problem or as Alzheimer’s disease and tends to occur at a younger age than does Alzheimer’s.
Frontotemporal dementia often begins between the ages of 40 and 65, but occurs later in life as well.
FTD is the cause of approximately 10% to 20% of dementia cases.
There are genetic mutations that have been linked to frontotemporal dementia, but more than half of the people who develop frontotemporal dementia have no family history of dementia.
“I knew that’s how Grandpa died, so I knew we had a long road ahead of us,” Greg Beagle, Chris and Suzie’s son, said. “One of the hardest parts about it was that we knew he was going to be gone long before he actually passed.”
Chris was diagnosed in 2016 when he was 55.
Chris loved anything with sports in it. He and his son Greg bonded over the Cincinnati Reds, the Bengals, Indiana basketball and even mixed martial arts.
He also loved shooting firearms, and introduced Greg and daughter Emily to the sport. Chris loved to go anywhere with his family that didn’t include lots of people, so he preferred camping in a cabin in the woods to trips to Kings Island. He shot his first deer (and his biggest) before Emily was born, and family photos document it and a life of family love and good sportsmanship.
He knew his close family until the end, and three weeks before he passed Suzie played music he liked. Chris cried when he heard it. {/div} {div}
Memorial contributions in Chris’s memory may be made to the St. Mary’s Catholic School Athletics Department, the Luke O’Mara Foundation, or Tree City Firearms Academy.
Space in the free class is limited, but interested participants may go to www.nrainstructors.org or directly through Berkemeir’s website at www.treecityfirearmsacademy.com/ to register and learn more about it.
