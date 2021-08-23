RUSHVILLE – The Digital Navigator project at The Open Resource will be offering free classes and more starting in September to help you enhance your understanding of computer hardware and software.
The first Technology Tuesday Workshop will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14. It will focus on building a better understanding of computer hardware and software plus providing basic tips on selecting what type of hardware and software might work best for you and your budget.
In future weeks, there will be sessions on understanding and using the Cloud, Microsoft Word and Excel, Google Docs and Sheets, and others. For more information or to register for a class, visit the website theopenresorce.org, or stop by the learning center at 103 North Main Street in Rushville.
If you can’t make one of the in person classes, at the website you find links to several free self study tutorials available via the internet on your own schedule. The tutorials are available for Microsoft and Google products.
From The Open Resource’s website, you may meet with a Digital Navigator from 2 to 3:30 p.m. any Thursday virtually to discuss your computer related questions starting Thursday, Sept. 2. You may also schedule an in person Digital Navigator session by stopping by the 103 North Main location or leaving a message at 765-560-3337.
Later on this fall in October, The Open Resource will be scheduling workshops on Understanding and Using QR Codes, Creating Websites, plus other sessions are under development. More details about these learning opportunities are coming soon.
Plus don’t forget, if you need a laptop, desktop, or tablet, The Open Resource has a limited number of refurbished devices available to the community at no cost. Do you have a gently used laptop or tablet that just gathers dust? Why not donate it to The Open Resource to make it available to someone who needs it?
The Digital Navigator project and its mission to enhance digital inclusion in Rush County is partially funded by a grant from The Rush County Community Foundation.
Information provided
