Volunteers are preparing for another “opening” of the Family Clothes Closet in Westport.
The upcoming effort is designed to help provide clothing to children and adults who would benefit from an expanded wardrobe.
Organizer Gretchen Armand said clean, gently used or new clothes may be donated between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, and Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Westport Baptist Church Outreach Center, across the street from the church on Main Street.
New clothes will be available to anyone who needs them from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, and Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Outreach Center.
Anyone willing to help with clean-up is encouraged to stop by the Outreach Center on Friday, Aug. 11.
“We are a group of people who believe in helping others,” Armand previously explained to the Daily News. “We never know when we might need help. Many families we help need clothing for the kids to attend school, to go to work, or simply because they have no clothes that fit. Anyone is welcome to attend the Family Clothes Closet, we only ask how many adults and children they are shopping for. Occasionally, we have to limit the number of items if there are limited supplies in certain sizes. We try to make sure anyone in need receives at least one pair of pants. We also pass out some new underwear for kids.”
There will be clothing in all sizes for adults and children.
There is no cost for attendees; this is a free event supported by several local churches and organizations who believe in and support the idea of neighbors helping neighbors.
Anyone wishing to volunteer or who has questions may contact Armand at 812-767-2362.
