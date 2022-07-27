GREENSBURG - The next performance in the Decatur County Bicentennial Jerry Williams Concert Series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Rebekah Park amphitheater.
The free show will feature Riders In The Sky, a Grammy winning ensemble that has appeared multiple times on the stage at The Grand Ol' Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.
The band has been to Greensburg before; it was a featured performer at the Spring Chautauqua in April 2019 at Greensburg Community High School and was well received by the large crowd attending that show.
GCHS history teacher and bicentennial events coordinator John Pratt said Riders In The Sky help keep alive “the cowboy way” started by the Sons of the Pioneers, Gene Autry, and Roy Rogers, singing classics like “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Cool Water,” “Happy Trails,” and “Back in the Saddle.”
The group’s original songs have won two Grammys which include “Woody’s Roundup” from Toy Story 2.
Pratt is encouraging everyone to come out and enjoy the show.
“No. 1, we have a Grammy award-winning band coming to town,” Pratt previously said. “No. 2, it’s 100 percent family oriented. These guys have great music and they’re funny to boot. These are guys who have done it all in their day; they had their own radio show for years.”
The group is performing a full length concert with a run-time of approximately 90 minutes.
