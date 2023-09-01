RUSHVILLE – One of two remaining free concerts in this year’s Live By The Levee series is scheduled for Saturday night at Riverside Park Amphitheater on the south side of town.
Originally scheduled for July 15 but postponed because of concerns about the weather, Electric Avenue (The MTV Experience) will take to the stage at 8 p.m.
This band has been described as the most accurate and authentic ‘80s pop music tribute you will find anywhere.
Electric Avenue will take you back to a time when vintage synthesizers and drum machines dominated the airwaves and MTV actually showed music videos.
Attendees can look forward to hearing the music of ‘80s giants Tears for Fears, Soft Cell, Simple Minds, Duran Duran, and many other fan favorites from nearly 40 years ago.
Rushville’s own Carfax Abbey will open the show at 7 p.m. and you can expect to hear songs made famous by AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and others from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
Riverside Park offers plenty of free parking near the concert site and a free shuttle runs from near the intersection of S. Morgan and W. Water Street to the seating area.
The shows also feature food and drink, with beer and wine available for purchase for adults with a valid I.D.
Visitors may bring their own coolers, but may not bring their own alcohol to the show; coolers will be checked at venue entrances.
Those attending will also want to bring a chair or blanket as the amphitheater does not provide seating.
Pink Droyd – 50th Anniv. of Dark Side of the Moon caps off this year’s summer concert series the evening of Saturday, Sept. 16
