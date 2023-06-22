RUSHVILLE – The next in a series of free concerts on Rushville’s south side is scheduled for Saturday, June 24.
The opening act gets underway at 7 p.m. and the evening’s headliner takes to the stage at 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Live by the Levee show features 84 (The Van Halen Tribute)!
84 has become the region’s most sought out Van Halen tribute band, creating the look and feel of the David Lee Roth era of Van Halen, one of rock music’s biggest acts from the ‘80s and ‘90s.
84 covers music from the 1978 self-titled “Van Halen” album all the way through their most beloved album, “1984.”
The authentic sound of 84 has packed venues and sold out crowds throughout the U.S.
Christian Terry, who was a contestant on Season 19 of American Idol, will open this show.
There’s plenty of free parking adjacent to the Riverside Park Amphitheater, located south of the intersection of S. Morgan and W. Water streets, as well as on nearby business parking lots.
There’s also a free shuttle available to ferry concert-goers from the parking area near the park entrance to the nearby show site.
Visitors can also expect vendors selling a variety of food and snacks, and for those 21 and over with a valid I.D. beer and wine are available. Alcohol may not be brought onto the concert site and coolers are subject to search.
Bring a chair or blanket as seating is not provided.
Other shows on this year’s Live by the Levee schedule are:
● Electric Avenue – The MTV Experience – Saturday, July 15
● Traveling Salvation Show (Neil Diamond Tribute) – Saturday, July 22
● Turn the Page – Tribute to Bob Seger – Saturday, Aug. 19
● Pink Droyd – 50th Anniv. of Dark Side of the Moon – Saturday, Sept. 16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.