RUSHVILLE — Rushville’s free Live by the Levee Bicentennial Concert series continues this Saturday, August 27, at Riverside Park Amphitheater!
With four successful concerts already on the books, Rushville residents and guests from the surrounding area are excited to welcome the London Street Band to the stage for what’s sure to be a night of quality music and entertainment.
“Rushville’s free concert series is one of our pride and joys,” Heart of Rushville President Joe Rathz said. “What was once just a dream has become a source of entertainment for tens of thousands of people. Music truly is the heart of our community.”
The concert begins at 7 p.m. with Rushville’s own Tyler Hornback, a talented young man who plays a variety of styles while still managing to make them his own.
The headliner, London Street Band (featuring Rushville’s own Jay Davis), will take to the stage at 8 p.m.
London Street Band has become one of Cincinnati’s hottest bands with a high energy horn section and five part harmony vocals. The group features a nine-piece horn section and performs some of the greatest hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
James “Jay” Davis is the lead male vocalist while Laura Langland is the lead female vocalist and plays the keyboard. They are joined by Rick Hopkins (guitarist/male vocalist), Gary Lee Kennedy (drummer/vocalist), Larry Daniel (trumpet), Brad Klein (tenor sax), Linda Landis (trombone), Jeff McLemore (bass), and Frank Schmitt (band leader/arranger/booking agent and primary keyboards).
Food and other vendors will be available for the duration of the performances.
Alcohol is available for purchase at the Beer Garden pavilion on the south side of Riverside Park. Patrons may not bring their own adult beverages to the show.
Free parking is available in the amphitheater parking lot, along nearby streets, and in several public parking lots throughout the downtown area. A shuttle service will be available to assist concert-goers in easily making it down to concert site.
Bidding on the “VIP/Super Fan Couch” continues until 6 p.m. Thursday, August 25, via the Riverside Park Facebook page.
The lucky bidder and their five friends will be front and center enjoying two large two topping pizzas courtesy of Pizza King or a sub sandwich platter courtesy of Quickpix/Downtown Shell.
They will also get to choose a drink package courtesy of the amphitheater which consists of their choice between a pop package (soda of choice) or a beer package consisting of six tickets for beer or wine from the Beer Garden (must be 21 or older and present a valid I.D.).
The Live by the Levee Concert series is free to the public through the gracious funding of numerous corporate and individual donors.
For more information on how to sponsors and/or get involved with the Live by the Levee Concert series visit www.rushvilleamphitheater.com.
The final concert of the Bicentennial Concert Series will take place on September 17 and will feature Tyler Booth, Molly Hatchet, and Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Mark your calendars, you won’t want to miss this one!
Riverside Park is located just west of Main Street (Ind. 3) and south of the intersection of Water and Morgan streets on Rushville’s south side.
