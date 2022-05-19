GREENSBURG - An afternoon of music will kick off this summer's Jerry Williams Concert Series in conjunction with Greensburg and Decatur County's bicentennial celebration. The Columbus City Band will play a free concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rebekah Park Amphitheater.
Organizer and local Greensburg Community High School teacher John Pratt invites the public to these free events.
"We have some 50 different programs and events throughout this year," Pratt said. "Our theme is 'Our Greatest Celebration.' We have had a concert, lectures, a silent film with live original accompaniment that was based on a book written on the Milford area."
The 40-piece Columbus City Band out of Columbus, Indiana was organized and officially chartered by the Bartholomew County Commissioners in 1847, according to their website. It disbanded in the mid-1950s and was reformed in 1963.
It has grown over the years and was established as the official Columbus City Band by then-mayor Nancy Ann Brown in November 1983.
The band continues to perform at local parks and events and is sponsored by the Columbus Board of Parks and Recreation.
Stephen E. McGrew has been the CCB director since 1995 and will lead Sunday's concert.
The next event in the Jerry Williams Concert Series is another Rebekah Park concert at 7 p.m. May 30 featuring the Tom Daugherty Symphony Orchestra.
Jerry Williams was a long-time Greensburg schools band director whose 200+ original compositions and arrangements are still heard around the world today.
To volunteer for any of the events, ask questions about times or locations, or to make a contribution to the celebration, email Pratt at jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us or dial 812-663-7176, ext. 1213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.