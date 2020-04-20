GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Health Department is implementing expanded COVID-19 testing with a free drive-through facility from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday 4/20 through Wednesday 4/22 at the Decatur County Extension office parking lot. This is being done in conjunction with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Indiana National Guard. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, criteria for testing are symptomatic healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers/family of essential workers or at-risk individuals and they must be Indiana residents.

Tags

Recommended for you