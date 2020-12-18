WESTPORT – The Indiana Department of Health and the Decatur County Health Department are partnering to hold a free clinic for COVID-19 testing.
The testing clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec 22 and 23), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec 24), and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Dec 26) at the Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street.
The clinic will be closed Christmas Day (Dec. 25).
Testing is available to all members of the public regardless of symptoms.
Children as young as 2 years of age can be tested with parental consent.
Hoosiers will not be charged for testing and insurance is not required. If you have private health insurance, please bring that information with you.
Pre-registration is not required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.