Financial aid professionals from across Indiana will be volunteering at 40 sites on February 27 to help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday.
The free program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide.
The FAFSA must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.
College Goal Sunday will be held at 2 p.m. February 27 in Columbus at IUPUC, 4601 Central Ave., and in Franklin at Ivy Tech Community College, 2205 McClain Drive.
Financial aid professionals from Ivy Tech and other institutions will be on hand to assist individuals.
One of many reasons College Goal Sunday is so important is because many families perceive the form to be too complicated and time consuming to complete. In less than one afternoon during College Goal Sunday, students and their families can get free help and file the form.
Where to get help
Free help completing the FAFSA is available Sunday, February 27, at the following southeastern Indiana locations:
Columbus – IUPUC, 4601 Central Avenue;
Franklin – Ivy Tech Community College, 2205 McClain Drive;
Lawrenceburg – Ivy Tech Community College, 50 Walnut St, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025)
Madison – Ivy Tech Community College (590 Ivy Tech Drive;
North Vernon – Jennings County High School, 800 W. Walnut Street; and,
Richmond – IU East, 2325 Chester Blvd.
What students should bring
Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s) should bring completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2020 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information.
Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2020 income and benefits information.
Students and parent(s) are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging in to the event.
Volunteers will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions as needed. All sites offer FAFSA online capabilities and many have Spanish interpreters.
A complete list of sites is available at CollegeGoalSunday.org.
Win a scholarship
Students may also win one of five $1,000 scholarships. Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship.
The winners will be notified in spring and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.
21st Century Scholars
21st Century Scholars are income-eligible students who sign a contract in the seventh or eighth grade promising they will graduate from high school, meet grade point requirements, fulfill a pledge of good citizenship, and apply for college financial aid.
Upon high school completion, Scholars who have fulfilled the commitment and demonstrate financial need receive state funds to help cover their college tuition and fees for up to eight semesters at eligible Indiana public colleges or an equal dollar amount at eligible Indiana private colleges. To fulfill their pledge scholars must submit a completed FAFSA form on time, College Goal Sunday can help.
More info
For more information about College Goal Sunday visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.
