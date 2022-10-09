GREENSBURG — On Saturday, September 24, local skydivers Dave Durant and Dana Parker achieved an unusual mark, according to the United States Parachute Association. They were part of a 16 person free fall formation, the largest ever accomplished in Indiana.
Sixteen people, including Durant and Parker, jumped out of an airplane one at a time, flew into a connected formation in the sky, held that formation, and then separated from each other with enough time for each of them to open their parachutes and land safely.
To break the official record, the group was required to declare beforehand how the formation would look, including where each particular skydiver would be located in the formation.
Keep in mind this all had to happen in roughly 60 seconds, the time available before parachutes were deployed in order to safely land.
To compound the difficulty of the task, as the first skydivers out of the plane plummet toward the ground at 120 miles an hour the divers jumping seconds later have to reach at least 200 miles per hour to catch up.
If that isn’t challenging enough, the group has to drop the formation in enough time to fly away from each other to keep their chutes from tangling and land safely.
To prepare for the event, the group “dirt dived.”
“That’s before going up, when the group walks through the formation on the ground so everyone has a picture in their mind of how it will look,” said Parker. “During that, each diver familiarizes themselves with the other members’ suit and helmet colors.”
So that still leaves another logistics question: How does a skydiver maneuver around while plummeting towards the Earth to reach their spot?
“It’s really kinesiology,” said Durant. “It’s the movement of your body. You bend, you spread out, you tuck your feet in, you have to actually fly, not just fall. It’s actually called tracking.”
Members of the team fall at different speeds depending on their body size and the fit of their suit.
The 16 person formation isn’t something any new skydiver would be able to accomplish. Parker has been skydiving since he was in college in 1966. He estimates he’s done at least 3,500 to 4,000 jumps. Durant has been keeping track of his dives and scored his 2,410th jump with the most recent record breaker.
Many reading this might be asking themselves the big question: Why?
“When you jump out of that airplane it does not matter what’s going on in your life, you can only concentrate on what’s at hand. You don’t even have intruding thoughts,” said Durant. “The first time I went up I was scared to death, but I was hooked.”
“You’re not really intent on surviving, you are only there to accomplish one thing,” said Parker. “And on that, you’re very focused.”
Both men agree that in the sky is a happy place for them.
“There’s an adrenaline rush, and I don’t know how to explain it, but all day your mind is running in all different ways,” Parker said. “When you’re up there, there is nothing in your mind but the wind and what you’re feeling at the moment. That’s why I do it.”
Durant does it for the obvious reasons, but he also meets people he’d never have met.
“I like seeing who I’m rubbing elbows with at each jump,” he said.
“I’m not going to tell you I don’t get scared on skydives. I do,” said Parker. “But it’s about seeing how well you can control your fear.”
