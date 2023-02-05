RUSHVILLE – The Open Resource, 103 N. Main Street, Rushville, is offering a couple free workshops this month.
Feb. 6
6:30 p.m.: Refurbished 11.6 Inch Chromebook Laptop. If you attend this workshop to learn the basics of using a Chromebook laptop, you will receive a free refurbished Samsung laptop.
Feb. 20
6:30 p.m.: Using Google Workspace at Home or Work. This workshop will build your understanding of using the free version of Google Workspace. Google Workspace is a collection of free cloud computing, productivity and collaboration tools, software and products developed by Google. Including Drive for storage, Docs (similar to Microsoft Word), Sheets (similar to Microsoft Excel), Slides (similar to Microsoft PowerPoint), Gmail, Contacts, Calendar, Meet, Draw, and more!
Google Workspace is available at no cost to individuals using their free Google (Gmail) accounts.
To register for a workshop leave the following information: Your name, phone, workshop name, and any questions on our registration voicemail number, (765) 251-8048.
Need High-Speed Internet?
This federal program may be able to help!
The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commissions benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.
The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households.
A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household meets the criteria to qualify for several different federal assistance programs.
For more information talk to a Digital Navigator at The Open Resource.
What Are Hotspots?
Hotspots can refer to a lot of things, from the hotspot on your phone to a standalone mobile hotspot to public Wi-Fi hotspots.
Need more info? Stop by The Open Resource!
More info
For more information about the programs offered or help available at The Open Resource, call the number listed above, visit www.TheOpenResource.org, or look for The Open Resource on Facebook.
