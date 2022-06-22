GREENSBURG - In honor of Decatur County and Greensburg’s bicentennial, “An American Tail” will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Wolf Theatres. The usual admission charge is being waived for this event.
“An American Tail” is the first in an animated series featuring famous fictional mouse Fievel.
The American-Irish animated feature is a crowd-pleasing family film from 1986. A family of mice emigrate from Russia to America, but one becomes lost and must find his way back to his family.
At the time of its release, “An American Tail” was the highest grossing non-Disney animated film, according to its Wikipedia page.
“An American Tail” is the first in a series of movies that will be shown for free in conjunction with the local bicentennial celebration. They are all part of what’s being called the Fred Craig Film Series.
Bicentennial programming organizer and local school teacher John Pratt named the series after Craig in honor of his success in the film industry and his ties to Decatur County.
“You can’t have a Fred Craig Film Series without showing at least one of his films,” Pratt said. “One of the key animators and producers involved in making it (“An American Tail”) was Fred Craig.”
Pratt reached out to Phillip Glasser, who is perhaps most well-known for voicing Fievel Mousekewitz in “An American Tail” and its sequel “American Tail: Fievel Goes West.”
Glasser will join the audience at Wolf Theatres and take part in a post-film question and answer segment as well as appear for photo opportunities. Autographs will be available as well for a $40 fee to balance the drastic appearance discount Glasser gave organizers due to the importance of the event.
Additionally, Pratt reached out to Don Bluth, the film’s director, who personally taped a tribute to Fred Craig to be played during the evening’s event. Other Bluth hits include “The Land Before Time” and Disney’s “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”
Bluth said in his tribute that he did not believe his films could have experienced the success they did without Craig's camera expertise.
RSVP Pratt prior to the event by emailing jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us or through the Decatur County Bicentennial Facebook page. The only information necessary to register is a name for the party and number of attendees so that the correctly sized theater is reserved for the event.
Other films to be featured in the Fred Craig Film Series are “Toilet Paper Soldiers” at 7 p.m. October 15 and “Frankenstein” at 7 p.m. October 18, both at Wolf Theatres.
